Nana, Shin Do Hyun, And Kim Mi Soo Are A Trio Of Incredibly Tight Friends In “Into The Ring”

KBS 2TV’s new Wednesday-Thursday drama “Into the Ring” shared new stills of Nana, Shin Do Hyun, and Kim Mi Soo!

“Into the Ring” is an workplace rom-com starring Nana as Goo Se Ra, a girl who will get actively concerned in different folks’s issues, recordsdata complaints, comes up with options, and even manages to search out love at her native district workplace. Park Sung Hoon will star as Search engine optimization Gong Myung, a civil servant who all the time performs by the principles.

Beforehand, “Into the Ring” launched Goo Se Ra’s distinctive members of the family Goo Younger Tae (Ahn Kil Kang) and Kim Sam Sook (Jang Hye Jin). The newly launched stills preview one other attention-grabbing trio with Goo Se Ra on the heart.

From working as an intern, part-timer, non permanent worker, workplace assistant, and common worker, Goo Se Ra has performed all of it, besides she’s discovered herself trying to find a brand new job as soon as once more. Inquisitive about the annual wage of 50 million gained (roughly $41,737), she tosses in her poll for the district election. With the nickname “the tiger moth,” Goo Se Ra continues to face life head-on with infinite constructive vitality.

The second member of the friendship trio stars Kwon Woo Younger (Kim Mi Soo), a working mother who can be getting ready to enter the work power as soon as extra. Throughout her highschool days, Kwon Woo Younger was good sufficient to position No. 1 in the complete faculty, however because of the difficulties of being a working mother, she needed to take a break in her profession.

The ultimate member of the trio is Jang Han Bi (Shin Do Hyun), the proprietor of a manhwa (Korean comedian) cafe. She’s an enormous fan of manhwa whose supply of energy in life comes from daydreaming and fangirling. Though she as soon as was a Judo athlete who gained a gold medal at a nationwide sports activities pageant, she has a fragile coronary heart on the within. She is Goo Se Ra’s shut good friend who affords the usage of the manhwa cafe as a spot for the three to assemble.

The manufacturing group shared, “The three actresses have nice teamwork as if they’re shut associates in actual life as nicely. When the three folks collect, the set turns into a sea of laughter. Moreover, they every characterize various features of 29-year-old ladies and their struggles and issues. Please present plenty of help for the ‘Se Ra Trio,’ who will make the viewers snicker and relate with the drama.”

“Into the Ring” premieres on July 1 at 9:30 p.m. KST and shall be accessible on Viki.

In the meantime, watch a current teaser under:

