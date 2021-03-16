Nana Shows Her Charismatic Side With Powerful Kickboxing Skills In Upcoming Drama “Oh My Ladylord”

Upcoming MBC Wednesday-Thursday drama “Oh My Ladylord” launched extra stills of Nana in character!

“Oh My Ladylord” revolves across the romance between Han Bi Soo (Lee Min Ki), a prime thriller author who “received’t” date, and a rom-com actress named Oh Ju In (Nana), who “can’t” date.

On March 16, the drama shared a special aspect of Oh Ju In. Beforehand, she had been portrayed as a stunning actress with a candy smile who principally wears lovely clothes and all the time has her make-up completely executed. Nonetheless, the brand new stills share a peek at her highly effective passion that reveals an sudden aspect of her.

In the images, Oh Ju In is sporting health club garments together with her hair tied right into a excessive ponytail. Her eyes are blazing with dedication, and she or he places up her fists which might be protected by thick boxing gloves. She practices her punches with a fierce look on her face that makes her seem to be somebody utterly totally different.

In the drama, Nana will painting a well-liked actress who’s all the time in relationships in her tasks however can’t even date in actual life. Oh Ju In solely reveals her glamorous aspect to the general public, however in actuality, she is somebody with a easy and easy-going character. Via this kickboxing scene, Nana will present the true aspect of Oh Ju In.

“Oh My Ladylord” will premiere on March 24 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

