Nana Stirs Up Trouble As Park Sung Hoon Starts To Open Up His Heart On “Into The Ring”

This week on KBS’s “Into the Ring,” Park Sung Hoon undergoes a change of coronary heart, whereas Nana stirs up some extra bother in native politics.

“Into the Ring” is a couple of passionate girl named Goo Se Ra (Nana), who decides to run for native workplace after getting shut out of each job and groups up with a straight-laced civil servant named Search engine optimisation Gong Myung (Park Sung Hoon).

Goo Se Ra and Search engine optimisation Gong Myung bought off on the mistaken foot, ending up squabbling each time they met. Goo Se Ra was the primary individual to comprehend her emotions had modified, sensing her coronary heart beat sooner each time she noticed Search engine optimisation Gong Myung. Whereas drunk, she informed Search engine optimisation Gong Myung, “I’m going to maintain you in my coronary heart.” After seeing him get out of Yoon Hee Soo (Yoo Da In)’s automotive, she bought jealous and despatched him a textual content saying, “Canceled! You’re erased from my coronary heart.”

On the opposite hand, Search engine optimisation Gong Myung continues to be unsure about his emotions for Goo Se Ra. He’s embarrassed and rejects her speak of “holding,” however is keen to open the doorways on the morning time to be able to assist her. After he receives a “good morning” textual content from her, his footsteps get lighter.

Within the new stills launched by KBS, Search engine optimisation Gong Myung sits at a bench alone, searching over a view of the town. That is the spot that Goo Se Ra had mentioned was the particular place that she usually got here to recharge her batteries. She had despatched Search engine optimisation Gong Myung a photograph of the place, however it stays unclear why Search engine optimisation Gong Myung is there and who he’s calling.

One other set of stills exhibits Goo Se Ra within the aftermath of her golf campaign, having fun with the chaos unfolding round her as Received So Jung (Bae Hae Solar) seems at her in shock.

Goo Se Ra has been championing the reason for the “helmet grandmothers,” who’re threatened by the golf balls that come flying close to their home from the golf vary close by. The district representatives are not any assist, together with Received So Jung, the borough chief who bought elected on the promise of canceling the golf vary’s license. It turned out that Received So Jung and the opposite district representatives had been receiving VIP therapy from the homeowners of the golf vary.

On the finish of episode six, unable to carry herself again any longer, Goo Se Ra despatched golf balls flying right into a PR occasion the place Received So Jung was planning to clean the ft of the senior residents of her district. She declared, “Is it the coverage of this district’s administration to make an enormous fuss over ft washing whereas ignoring the true complaints filed by the senior residents right here who dwell alone?”

The subsequent episode of “Into the Ring” airs on July 22 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

