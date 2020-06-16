Nana Talks About Her Character In New Drama “Memorials,” Why She Took The Position, And More

Nana talked about her function as Goo Se Ra in “Memorials” and why she joined the new Wednesday-Thursday drama!

The upcoming KBS 2TV drama might be an workplace rom-com a few girl named Goo Se Ra (Nana) who will get concerned in individuals’s issues, recordsdata complaints, comes up with options, and finds love at her native district workplace. Park Sung Hoon performs Search engine optimization Gong Myung, a civil servant who all the time performs by the foundations.

Nana stated, “‘Memorials’ tells the tales of on a regular basis individuals in a practical and heat manner. I felt entertained and touched by the small tales.”

She then revealed why she selected to affix “Memorials,” saying, “The script made me assume that I may develop into a supply of energy to somebody by way of this drama.”

Nana, who additionally starred within the 2019 drama “Justice,” spoke about seeing a well-recognized face. She stated, “I beforehand labored on the drama ‘Justice’ with Director Hwang Seung Ki, and he might be main ‘Memorials,’ so I had religion in him.”

She continued, “I wished to affix him once more by way of a distinct style as a result of I have fond reminiscences of the occasions I labored with director Hwang Seung Ki.”

Nana additionally defined her “Memorials” character. She stated, “Goo Se Ra is somebody who’s sincere and reckless, and she or he can not keep quiet when she sees injustice and all the time says what she must say. There are a variety of issues that she beneficial properties however quite a bit that she loses too.”

Nana added, “Studying the script made me glad and I felt its optimistic influence as a result of Goo Se Ra is a personality who doesn’t refuse to do any soiled work whether it is for her household, and she or he lives very passionately.”

Lastly, Nana talked about that she is doing her finest to painting Goo Se Ra. She concluded, “Luckily, I gained confidence and energy due to the many individuals who supported me. I hope everybody will take pleasure in each Se Ra and Nana.”

