Nana Talks About How She Portrays Her “Into The Ring” Character, What To Look Forward To In Drama’s 2nd Half, And More

Nana shared her ideas on enjoying the feisty character Goo Se Ra within the KBS 2TV drama “Into the Ring”!

The Wednesday-Thursday drama is an workplace rom-com a couple of girl named Goo Se Ra who will get concerned in folks’s issues, recordsdata complaints, comes up with options, and finds love at her native district workplace.

First, Nana talked about how she feels concerning viewers’ optimistic reactions to her performing. She stated, “I nervous loads about how my character might sound unfamiliar and what I might do to painting Goo Se Ra extra comfortably since she is a personality that’s utterly totally different from what I’ve portrayed to date, and I talked to the director loads whereas engaged on the drama. Fortunately, the viewers reacted effectively to the issues that I needed to specific, so I’m simply very grateful.”

Nana continued, “In the long run, I wish to present viewers an pleasurable efficiency with the boldness of figuring out that what I’m feeling is correct, quite than having doubts like, ‘Am I doing effectively proper now?’”

When requested whether or not she had any worries about taking up a personality that requires her to let herself go, Nana responded, “I don’t imagine that portraying Goo Se Ra is one thing that ruins my picture, so I don’t have any worries about that.”

She revealed, “Folks ask me, ‘Is she allowed to behave like that?’ or ‘Is it okay for her to let herself go like that?’ however I simply keep trustworthy to the feelings I really feel once I learn the script, so I didn’t have any of these ideas.”

Nana talked about that she all the time needs to be trustworthy to what she feels when she is performing. She added, “In some scenes, I can seem like I’m ruining my picture, however you possibly can’t all the time be fairly while you’re performing. It’s good to look fairly on the display screen, however I don’t attempt to try this.”

She then stated, “I received’t have any worries about these items sooner or later too. That is me.”

Nana additionally talked about what she has realized whereas portraying her character. She stated, “Goo Se Ra is a recent, new character that we haven’t seen earlier than. Each episode, I believed whereas studying the script, ‘It seems like I can categorical issues like this as effectively.’ I wish to be taught to talk straightforwardly like Goo Se Ra does.”

On the subject of performing alongside Park Sung Hoon, Nana gave the chemistry between them an ideal score. She revealed, “I feel our coordination once we act is basically nice as a result of we get alongside in some ways outdoors of performing. It’s so enjoyable when we’ve lots of concepts whereas we act and we focus on them, and we are able to’t cease laughing on set as a result of we’ve the identical humorousness.”

Nana expressed her hope for folks to recollect her as merely Goo Se Ra from “Into the Ring” sooner or later and talked about what to stay up for within the final half of the drama as effectively.

“Goo Se Ra grew to become a district consultant and is taking good care of civil complaints one after the other despite the fact that she shouldn’t be nice at it, and he or she begins to crush on Gong Myung (performed by Park Sung Hoon),” she stated. “All of your questions on what sort of district consultant Goo Se Ra will change into and what’s going to change into of her relationship with Gong Myung will likely be answered. In case you tune into ‘Into the Ring’ till the top, you’ll have the ability to discover out the whole lot.”

Nana shared some ultimate phrases to the viewers of “Into the Ring.” She stated, “I’ll carry out to one of the best of my capability till the top in order that this drama can change into a supply of power to those that are relating with Goo Se Ra and cheering her on.”

“Into the Ring” airs Wednesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. KST.

