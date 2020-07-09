Nana Tears Up In Front Of Park Sung Hoon In “Into The Ring”

KBS 2TV’s “Into the Ring” launched new stills of Nana and Park Sung Hoon!

“Into the Ring” is an workplace rom-com a couple of lady named Goo Se Ra (Nana) who will get concerned in folks’s issues, information complaints, comes up with options, and finds love at her native district workplace. Park Sung Hoon co-stars as Search engine marketing Gong Myung, a civil servant who at all times performs by the principles.

Beforehand in “Into the Ring,” Goo Se Ra threw her hat into the ring for Mawon District’s by-election, and she or he was elected by a 3 vote distinction. Though she knew nothing about politics and didn’t have any assist since she wasn’t affiliated with a celebration, Goo Se Ra gained together with her sincerity after 9 p.c of Mawon District determined to consider in her phrases.

In the newly launched stills, Goo Se Ra and Search engine marketing Gong Myung share a tense encounter through which they’ve a severe dialog. Viewers are curious to be taught extra about the stark distinction in environment from the earlier episode, throughout which they shared extra romantic moments.

One nonetheless particularly reveals Goo Se Ra crying, stunning viewers as she had stayed robust and resolute even when she was supplied a bribe to step down from her candidacy and was swept up in suspicions of unjust employment.

The manufacturing group of “Into the Ring” shared that Goo Se Ra might be listening to a stunning fact from Search engine marketing Gong Myung within the upcoming episode. They revealed, “This can be a crucial challenge immediately associated to Goo Se Ra working to symbolize Mawon District. By this scene, viewers will have the ability to verify Goo Se Ra’s attribute trait in essentially the most simple method.” They added, “The two actors Nana and Park Sung Hoon went backwards and forwards from being severe to lighthearted, immediately immersing themselves into their appearing. Please anticipate and present a lot of curiosity within the upcoming episode.”

“Into the Ring” airs each Wednesday and Thursday at 9:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, try the most recent episode beneath:

