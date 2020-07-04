Nana Thanks SEVENTEEN For Supporting “Into The Ring” + Does “Left & Proper” Challenge With Co-Stars

Nana expressed her gratitude to labelmates SEVENTEEN for his or her present of help at her drama “Into the Ring,” and reciprocated by taking up their “Left & Proper” problem!

On July 4, Pledis Leisure shared pictures of Nana standing with the espresso truck that SEVENTEEN had despatched to the set of KBS 2TV’s “Into the Ring.” The banners wittily make the most of the title of SEVENTEEN’s newest title monitor “Left & Proper” and former title monitor “Very Good” as they are saying, “For Goo Se Ra [name of Nana’s character], who’s going ‘Into the Ring,’ SEVENTEEN will deal with all people ‘Left & Proper,’” and “‘Into the Ring’ is ‘Very Good’! SEVENTEEN helps ‘Into the Ring’ and Goo Se Ra.”

Earlier, Nana had shared a video of her, Kim Hyun Mok and Park Sung Hoon doing SEVENTEEN’s “Left & Proper” problem along with the caption, “We loved the drinks and meals. Thanks, SEVENTEEN,” and “Park Sung Hoon, Kim Hyun Mok, thanks for becoming a member of me.”

Catch Nana within the newest episode of “Into the Ring” under:

