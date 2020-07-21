Nana Thanks So Ji Sub For Sending Her A Gift To The Set Of “Into The Ring”

So Ji Sub just lately despatched a candy present of help for his co-star Nana’s present drama!

On July 19, Nana posted a photograph of a espresso truck on Instagram and wrote, “Thanks, So Ji Sub sunbaenim!!” Within the hashtags, she included “Confession,” “So Ji Sub,” and “On the set of ‘Into the Ring.’”

She additionally shared a cute video of herself operating round with a espresso with the caption, “That is a lot enjoyable! Ji Sub sunbaenim is one of the best.”

“Confession” is the working title of a thriller thriller movie a few homicide suspect and his lawyer as they uncover the reality behind the homicide. Each So Ji Sub and Nana are a part of the forged, which additionally consists of Choi Kwang Il and Kim Yoon Jin. Filming for the film started in December 2019.

Again in April, So Ji Sub introduced his marriage to Jo Eun Jung. He can even be showing in director Choi Dong Hoon’s star-studded sci-fi movie together with Yum Jung Ah, Kim Woo Bin, Ryu Jun Yeol, Kim Tae Ri, and extra.

Nana is at present filming the KBS drama “Into the Ring,” wherein she stars as a passionate younger girl who decides to run for native workplace after being kicked out of each job. There, with the assistance of a straight-laced civil servant (performed by Park Sung Hoon), she solves issues, offers with complaints, and even finds love.

