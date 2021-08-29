Nancy Cain, Member Of The Nineteen Seventies’ Guerrilla Tv Collective Videofreex, Dies At 81

Nancy Cain, a member of the Videofreex collective that applied the primary moveable videotape recorders to seize the social and cultural upheaval of the overdue Sixties and early ’70s, has died. She used to be 81.

Cain died Aug. 22 at her house in Wilderness Sizzling Springs, California, her sister, Linda Grossman, introduced.

Cain, additionally an creator, painter, photographer, performer and filmmaker, used to be married to Paul Krassner, the creator and political activist who coined the word the Yippies, from April Fools’ Day in 1987 till his loss of life in July 2019.

In 1969, Cain, then an assistant to CBS manufacturer Don West, used to be operating on a pilot for a display in regards to the surging American counterculture referred to as Matter to Trade, which used to be to interchange the canceled Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.

To paintings at the program, Cain employed Videofreex (as in Videofreaks), whose founders had met on the Woodstock tune pageant that summer time, and amongst the ones interviewed have been Yippie Abbie Hoffman and Black Panther Birthday party member Fred Hampton.

When CBS rejected the pilot, Cain joined Videofreex. After 3 years in a Soho loft studio in New York Town, they moved to a 27-room area in upstate Lanesville, the place they operated a media heart and low-power TV station.

All over their nine-year historical past, the ten Videofreex companions produced hundreds of hours of unbiased programming and mentored manufacturers world wide with their Media Bus coaching workshops.

“Again then, there used to be a utopian concept about video era,” Andrew Ingall, an unbiased curator who assembled the museum exhibition “Videofreex: The Artwork of Guerrilla Tv,” advised The New York Occasions in 2015.

The moveable videotape recorders have been “obtainable and inexpensive,” he stated. “It used to be democratic. It will report what used to be happening and unfold the phrase. Other people idea it used to be going to switch the sector.”

Cain hosted loads of are living Lanesville TV displays from 1971-78, and her 15-minute movie, Harriet, a 1974 docu-drama about non-public liberation, served for instance of ’70s feminist filmmaking.

She additionally used to be a Portapak video manufacturer and digital camera operator on nationally broadcast displays for Most sensible Worth Tv (TVTV) and a collaborator with Survival Arts Media and different early video manufacturing teams and artists.

Starting in 1978 together with her romantic and Videofreex manufacturing spouse Bart Friedman, Cain operated a nonprofit media heart in Woodstock and used to be this system director on the the city’s cable TV station.

She got here to Hollywood in 1984, directed fact TV systems and used to be a box director for the Fox late-night sequence The Wilton North Record and a West Coast camcorder correspondent and section manufacturer for the other PBS sequence The 90s.

And with Judith Binder, she co-founded and co-produced CamNet, a 24-hour all-camcorder programming provider.

Born on June 3, 1940, Cain started her profession within the ’60s as a theater performer and front room singer in Detroit.

After transferring to New York, she sang in a quartet that used to be signed via Sire Information; carried out in a radio comic strip display referred to as It’s Your Lifestyles (And You Can Have It) with Chevy Chase and George Coe and in a cabaret trio with Lily Tomlin and Madeline Kahn that seemed frequently at Jules Monk’s Rendezvous Room on the Plaza; and seemed in TV advertisements till her company advised her she needed to take a nude bathe to promote shampoo.

A possibility assembly with a CBS govt on a New York boulevard nook in 1969 modified the process her lifestyles, and her 2011 guide, Video Days: And What We Noticed Throughout the Viewfinder, chronicled her media adventures.

She and Krassner moved from Venice, California, to Wilderness Sizzling Springs in 2002. After his loss of life, she controlled his archive and gross sales of books and posters.

Along with her sister, survivors come with her nieces, Sadie and Liza; nephew Adam; daughter-in-law Holly; and granddaughter Talia. Condolence messages may also be despatched to [email protected]