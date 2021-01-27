‘Nancy Drew’ Spinoff ‘Tom Swift’ Casts Tian Richards in Lead Role

Tian Richards has been forged in the title position of the “Nancy Drew” spinoff “Tom Swift” at The CW, Selection has realized.

Richards will make his first look because the character in an upcoming episode of “Nancy Drew.” Then, ought to the “Tom Swift” standalone sequence get greenlit on the community, he would star.

The plans is for Swift to crash into one among Drew’s investigations, an occasion which she interprets as supernatural and he believes to be cosmically paranormal.

The standalone sequence would observe the titular Black, homosexual, billionaire inventor who’s thrust right into a world of sci-fi conspiracy and unexplained phenomena after the surprising disappearance of his father. He takes to the street on a quest to unravel the reality, abandoning the comforts of his ordinary moneyed way of life, all whereas preventing to remain one step forward of an Illuminati-scale group hell-bent on stopping him.

Richards was most just lately seen in “Burden,” reverse Forest Whitaker, which was an official choice on the Sundance Movie Competition. His different credit embrace Netflix’s “Dumplin’” with Jennifer Aniston, “Being Mary Jane,” “The Immortal Lifetime of Henrietta Lacks” with Oprah Winfrey, and “A Unhealthy Mother’s Christmas.”

He’s repped by APA, Stride Administration, and Goodman Genow.

The potential spinoff was first introduced as being in improvement again in October. Melinda Hsu Taylor and Noga Landau, showrunner and co-creator of “Nancy Drew” respectively, co-created the challenge with Cameron Johnson and can write and government produce. Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, and Lis Rowinski of Faux Empire may even government produce. CBS Studios, which produces “Nancy Drew,” will function the studio. Faux Empire is at present beneath a broadcast-only total deal on the studio.