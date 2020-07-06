Nancy makes big decision after Darren’s shock revelation in Hollyoaks

Warning: this text touches on subject material that some readers could discover distressing

The shockwaves of Kyle Kelly’s suicide proceed to be felt in Hollyoaks amongst these he left behind, particularly fiancee Nancy Osbourne (Jessica Fox) and shut pal Darren Osbourne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) – resulting in an upsetting revelation.

In emotional scenes, grieving Nancy insisted to her ex-husband she couldn’t face the upcoming funeral, however as Darren opened up about his personal wrestle with despair he admitted Kyle saved him from a suicide try shortly earlier than his demise.

Though Kyle’s tragic demise shook Darren into searching for skilled assist, he advised Nancy he has nonetheless by no means advised his therapist – or accomplice Mandy Morgan – about how shut he got here to taking his personal life, and that solely greatest mate Luke Morgan is in the know.

Determined for Darren to not find yourself like Kyle, Nancy issued an ultimatum that he inform Mandy, or she’s going to…

“Though Nancy knew about Darren’s despair instantly after Kyle died, I don’t assume she processed it,” reveals Fox, talking solely to RadioTimes.com. “Now a while as handed we’re exploring it.

“Nancy is a fixer, she will get the superglue out – like many ladies she is sensible and needs solutions so she will make it higher. When she learns the degrees of despair Darren suffered she refuses to let him, or anybody, go down Kyle’s path. She’s not having it.”

For his half, Darren finally ends up making Nancy see she can’t go on blaming herself for what Kyle did. Inadvertently, his admission helps her make peace with the guilt she feels, and after phrases of help from mates Mandy, Cindy Cunningham and Luke Morgan, Nancy makes the courageous decision to attend the funeral the next day.

“When Darren goes to see Nancy she will barely get away from bed and may’t face the funeral,” Taylor Dawson solely tells us. “She sees Kyle as having acted selfishly. He’s left her behind to cope with the whole lot after saying how a lot he beloved her, there are many blended emotions.

“Darren knew how Kyle was feeling and there’s a sense of betrayal that he too lied to Nancy. It takes loads to make her realise it’s greater than that, for as soon as Nancy can’t be that black and white about it. In the long run she sees it and makes a breakthrough.”

Hollyoaks has been praised for highlighting male psychological well being points by means of the storyline, and labored carefully with suicide prevention campaigner Angela Samata as a part of their analysis.

With suicide the most important reason for demise in males beneath 50 in the UK, Samata was wanting to help the cleaning soap elevating consciousness by means of the completely different journeys Darren and Kyle skilled in their battles with despair.

“In actuality there are some who attain out and obtain the assistance and help they want,” she advised us. “Sadly there are those that, for a myriad of causes, don’t attain out, or they do and so they don’t get the assistance they want. Not everyone at all times will get the whole lot they want, and Kyle’s expertise displays actual life.”

For assist and help go to www.jamesplace.org.uk or contact the Samaritans free on 116 123 or electronic mail [email protected] .

Go to our devoted Hollyoaks web page for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. If you happen to’re in search of extra to look at take a look at our TV information.