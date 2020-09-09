Nancy O’Dell Named Special Contributor for People Magazine’s TV Show

Just a bit over a yr since signing off as lead anchor of “Leisure Tonight,” Nancy O’Dell is returning to tv as a particular contributor for People journal’s upcoming leisure information present “People (the TV Show).”

“People is such an unbelievable and prestigious model in addition to a precious and trusted model,” O’Dell instructed Selection throughout an unique interview on Tuesday evening. “After I heard they had been doing a TV present, I used to be like, ‘Gosh, that sounds fairly cool.’”

As an alternative of coming again as a present host, the 54-year-old Myrtle Seashore native will now head the “Nancy O’Dell Interview,” which can be reserved for sit-downs with A-list celebrities. “I’ll get to interview among the people who I’ve grown to know and love whereas being within the enterprise for 25 years,” she mentioned.

O’Dell’s first interview, an unique (and socially distanced) go to with Garth Brooks at his Nashville recording studios whereas he and Trisha Yearwood recorded a canopy of “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born,” will coincide with the present’s launch on Sept. 14 and 15.

“A number of the different interviews which I’m actually enthusiastic about and I’ve arising, they’ve already mentioned, ‘Can we do them by way of Zoom?’ And I mentioned, ‘After all,’” O’Dell mentioned. “However for Garth and Trisha, for those who’re going to be reporting on them doing a recording of ‘Shallow’ collectively, you need to be there in particular person within the recording studio.”

Nancy O’Dell within the studio with Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

Steve Harding

“People (the TV Show)” will air on father or mother firm Meredith Company’s 12 native broadcast tv markets in addition to stream on People.com and the PeopleTV app.

Earlier than spending 9 years at “Leisure Tonight,” O’Dell was with “Entry Hollywood” for 13 years. “People” marks a reunion for her and former “Entry” boss Rob Silverstein, now govt producer of “People.”

O’Dell mentioned the promoting level for her new place was the flexibility to proceed a extra manageable life-work steadiness for her and her 13-year-old daughter.

“This function couldn’t be extra good for me,” she mentioned. “After I left ‘ET,’ there was rather a lot occurring in my private life, together with getting divorced. I actually needed to be there and spend much more time with my daughter, who’s at all times going to be my No. 1 precedence. After I was on the point of settle for this place and I instructed her about it, I mentioned, ‘Hear, it’s not 5 days per week. Mommy can decide and select.’ She mentioned, ‘Okay, good, as a result of I actually such as you taking me to highschool daily and selecting me up such as you do.”

Whereas the present kicks off within the warmth of the presidential election, O’Dell mentioned she will not be aiming to interview politicians, though she expects to handle present occasions and political points together with her celeb friends.

In the course of the 2016 election, O’Dell unexpectedly discovered herself caught up within the notorious “Entry Hollywood” tape leak when it was revealed that she was the unidentified lady who Donald Trump was heard making lewd feedback about whereas speaking to O’Dell’s former “Entry” co-host Billy Bush.

Wanting again on the 4 years since then, O’Dell mentioned, “I feel that the largest factor that I might say to all people is to exit and vote. It’s so vital to have a voice. It gave me a second to speak in regards to the significance of all people deserving respect, regardless of the setting, regardless of the gender. Whether or not you’re speaking about gender or race, all people deserves respect. And so I feel, having gone by that, it may possibly make me perceive and really feel a few of what’s going on in the present day somewhat bit greater than I might have if I didn’t undergo it.”