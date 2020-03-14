Nancy Pelosi: Congress Is Passing Bill Today Focused on ‘Testing, Testing, Testing’

Home speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed the nation Friday to introduce at this time’s Congressional invoice, “The Households First Coronavirus Response Act.” She outlined what the Home Democrats and the Senate minority had already proposed, which haven’t gone by way of.

Of this new invoice, Pelosi mentioned, “The three most necessary elements of this invoice are: testing, testing, testing.”

“This laws facilitates free coronavirus testing for everybody who wants a take a look at, together with the uninsured,” Pelosi continued. “We will solely defeat this outbreak if we have now an correct dedication of its scale and scope.”

A lot of Pelosi’s statements gave the impression to be chosen intentionally to emphasise the Democrats’ variations with Donald Trump’s method. In his Oval Workplace deal with Wednesday night time, he solely vaguely talked about testing, saying, “Testing and testing capabilities are increasing quickly, daily. We’re transferring in a short time.” And Trump’s aid proposals additionally targeted on companies, moderately than households.

In her brief remarks, Pelosi used the phrases “evidence-based” and “science-based” a number of occasions.

“The American folks anticipate and deserve a coordinated, science-based and complete of presidency response to maintain them and their family members secure — a response that places households first to stimulate the economic system,” Pelosi mentioned.

Pelosi mentioned the invoice would additionally embrace two weeks of paid sick go away for the sick, and for individuals who lose their jobs, strengthened unemployment insurance coverage. She added that the invoice covers pupil meals, SNAP and meals banks for seniors.

“Working collectively, we’ll as soon as once more prevail,” she mentioned. “God bless you, and God bless America.”

As she left the rostrum, a reporter shouted, “Does the White Home help your invoice?”