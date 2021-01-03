Nancy Pelosi Re-Elected Speaker of the House

Nancy Pelosi has been re-elected as Speaker of the House, making her the chief of the House’s slim Democratic majority for a fourth time period.

Pelosi gained re-election by a slender vote of 216 to 209 in opposition to House Minority Chief Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). Although Pelosi gained assist from the majority of her celebration, two Democrats opted to vote for different candidates.

Pelosi has indicated beforehand that that is more likely to be her remaining time period as Speaker of the House, as she faces stress from youthful Democrats to set a path for stepping down from her place. As Speaker throughout the upcoming presidential transition, Pelosi can be seeking to champion as a lot of President-elect Joe Biden’s agenda as attainable by Congress, however she faces a tricky path forward with the Democratic celebration in management of simply 222 of 435 seats.

Sunday marked the first assembly and swearing-in of the 117th Congress. The rising instances of COVID-19 throughout the nation made it so a number of members missed the session, and people in attendance forged their votes from behind plexiglass. Georgia’s runoff elections on Tuesday will decide which celebration has management of Congress heading into 2021, as if the Democrats win each elections, they may have the majority.

In an interview with Selection in March, Pelosi was optimistic about the future of the United States with a brand new chief in the White House.

“The greatness of America is such that we’ll stand up to what [Trump] has finished and transfer on from that. I really feel assured about our means to do this,” Pelosi stated.