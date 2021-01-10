Nancy Pelosi said she spoke with the top US general to prohibit Trump from ordering “military action or a nuclear attack.”

Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi (Reuters / Erin Scott)

The Democratic leader in the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosisaid on Friday that he contacted Joint Chief of Staff Mark Milley with the aim of “discuss available precautions to prevent an unstable president from launching military hostilities or having access to nuclear codes and ordering a nuclear strike”.

In a statement sent to her colleagues on Capitol Hill, Pelosi assured that the current situation, “With this president running wild, it couldn’t be more dangerous”. Minutes later, he said that Milley assured him that measures have indeed been imposed in that line, as reported The Associated Press.

In another passage in the letter, the Democratic leader reiterated its willingness to remove Trump through a new impeachment if Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet don’t remove him using the Twenty-Fifth Amendment.

“If the president does not leave his post imminently and voluntarily, Congress will proceed with its actions,” he said. Different media have reported that Pence has opposed invoking the aforementioned amendment, so the eventual removal of Trump should be executed by the Legislative Branch.

Specifically, the amendment gives the power to the vice president and the president’s cabinet to remove him from power if they consider that he is not in a position to do his job.

Vice President of the United States Mike Pence during a joint session of Congress, in the Capitol in Washington, USA, on January 7, 2021 (J. Scott Applewhite / Pool via Reuters)

“When the vice president and the majority of the main officials of the executive departments or of any other body that Congress may authorize by law transmit to the president pro tempore of the Senate and to the president of the House of Representatives their written statement that the president is unable to exercise the powers and duties of his office, the vice president will immediately assume the powers and duties of the position as acting president ”, indicates the text of the Twenty-fifth amendment.

In contrast to the reluctance of the vice president, Numerous Democrats have come out in favor of the initiative since Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on Wednesday, after the president called them to “fight devilishly” to avoid what he claims -without evidence- was electoral fraud that deprived him of a second term. Pence had to be evacuated, while numerous officials had to take shelter in their offices. Five people died as a result of the events.

Chuck Schumer, the leader of the Senate Democratic caucus, said Thursday that the events were “an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president “and that he should not hold office for another day”. “If the vice president and the cabinet refuse to stand up,” he said, Congress must meet again to impeach the president. “

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a press conference at the US Capitol in Washington, the United States, on December 8, 2020 (Reuters / Erin Scott)

“If the vice president and the cabinet refuse to stand up,” he said, Congress must meet again to impeach the president. ” However, with the imminent end of Trump’s term, it is not clear if there is enough time to complete the process.

If impeached in the House of Representatives, under Democratic control, Trump would theoretically face trial in a Republican-majority Senate that is scheduled to be in recess until January 19. Aides to Mitch McConnell, the current Majority Leader, have not said what he would do if the House passes the articles of impeachment.

The lower house had already indicted Trump in December 2019 for pressuring the Ukrainian president to investigate Biden, but the Senate acquitted him in February 2020. Only two other presidents in history have been indicted and neither has been indicted twice. .

At least two Republicans – the governor of Maryland, Larry Hogan, and the legislator Adam Kinzinger– They said Trump must go. In addition, several senior government officials resigned in protest at the invasion of the Capitol, including two cabinet members: Elaine Chao, Secretary of Transportation and McConnell’s wife, and Betsy DeVos, Education secretary.

After initially using ambiguous language to refer to the facts – which in fact led to Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube suspending their social networks – Trump criticized the actions of his followers on Thursday night, saying he will now focus on ensuring an orderly transition of power..

“A new administration will take office on January 20. I will now focus on ensuring an orderly, flawless and smooth transition, ”he said. A day later he announced that he will not attend the transfer of command ceremony.

