Nandana Varma Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Circle of relatives, Pictures

Nandana Varma is an Indian film actress, who essentially works within the Malayalam movie business. She made her performing debut as a kid artist with the Malayalam film Spirit in 2012. For her efficiency within the film Guppy, she grabbed a number of best honors on the Kerala State Movie Awards. Then within the yr 2019, she made her Tamil debut film Rajavukku Take a look at in conjunction with Cheran and Irfan.

