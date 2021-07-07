Nandigram Election Case: Calcutta HC Imposes Fantastic Of Rs 5 Lakhs On Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee | LatestLY

Kolkata, July 7: The Calcutta Top Court docket on Wednesday imposed a effective of Rs 5 lakhs on West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee for placing the judiciary in a foul gentle.

The Calcutta Top Court docket’s unmarried bench led through Justice Kausik Chanda handed the order whilst listening to West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee’s election petition difficult BJP chief Suvendu Adhikari’s victory from the

Nandigram Constituency within the just lately held state meeting polls. On the outset of the argument, Justice Chanda refused to withdraw the case however later modified his choice to mention that he used to be recused from the case.

West Bengal Leader Minister has additionally moved an software to modify the pass judgement on within the case and alleged that Justice Chanda has connections with BJP.

The Election Fee had declared BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari the winner within the fiercely contested election for the Nandigram constituency.

After her defeat in Nandigram, Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Returning Officer of the Meeting seat had mentioned he used to be threatened towards recounting of votes.

Regardless of Banerjee dropping the seat to Adhikari, who used to be as soon as her shut aide, the TMC registered a landslide victory in polls profitable 213 seats within the 294-member West Bengal meeting. Whilst the BJP misplaced the polls however emerged because the second-largest celebration with 77 seats.

The TMC even wrote to the Leader Electoral Officer, West Bengal in quest of “rapid re-counting of votes and postal ballots” within the Nandigram constituency, however recounting used to be refused for causes unknown.

“Such refusal is unhealthy in legislation… We call for a right away recounting of Nandigram AC 210 to maintain the sanctity of the electoral procedure,” the TMC had mentioned in a letter to the CEO.

