‘Nandigram ka Sangram’ reaches Calcutta Prime Courtroom: Mamata Banerjee demanding situations BJP’s Shubhendu Adhikari’s victory

West Bengal Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee) Nandigram seat (Nandigram Seat) However BJP's Shubhendu Adhikari (Suvendu Adhikari) The victory has been challenged within the Calcutta Prime Courtroom. It's to be identified that the Election Fee had already rejected the request of Trinamool Congress for re-counting of votes in Nandigram meeting seat. Best after this the TMC leader has moved the court docket. The subject will likely be heard by way of a unmarried bench of the Prime Courtroom on Friday, June 18. In line with the clause record launched by way of the court docket on Thursday, Justice Kaushik Chanda will listen this situation via video conferencing.

Allow us to tell that Shubhendu Adhikari, who joined BJP from TMC, defeated Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee by way of 1,956 votes in Nandigram seat. Adhikari were given 1,10,764 votes, whilst 1,08,808 votes had been in want of Banerjee.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee strikes Calcutta Prime Courtroom, difficult Meeting election lead to Nandigram the place BJP's Suvendu Adhikari emerged victorious Courtroom to listen to the subject the following day (report footage) %.twitter.com/ySBOgjD2YA – ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2021

In line with the Election Fee web page, Meenakshi Mukherjee of CPI(M) got here 3rd with 6227 votes. After the election effects, Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress had accused of malpractices within the counting of votes.

It’s identified that it used to be simplest after the Nandigram defeat that Mamta Banerjee had mentioned that she would move to the court docket relating to this subject. Mamta had given up her seat of Bhawanipur to contest from Nandigram, however BJP’s Shubhendu Adhikari defeated Mamta in an in depth contest right here. Despite the fact that the Trinamool Congress had alleged irregularities within the counting of votes whilst tough recounting in Nandigram seat, the similar used to be rejected by way of the Election Fee.