Nantes’ moving tribute to Emiliano Sala in the French Cup final

*The tribute to Emiliano Sala in the French Cup final

This Saturday Nantes won his fourth French Cup by defeating 1-0 A series, in the final played at the Stade de France. The only goal of the match was signed by Ludovic Blas and the fans remembered their former scorer, the Argentine Emiliano Salawho died in 2019 when he had been sold to Cardiff.

The late Argentine striker spent four seasons at the French club and by scoring 48 goals he became an idol. So much so that after his death, a mural with his image was mounted in the stadium of the institution where fans left candles and souvenirs to honor him. In their decisive match of the Coupe de France, Nantes fans chanted the name of their former number 9 and raised some Argentine flags in the stands.

Sala He died in a plane crash in January 2019. According to reports of the tragedy, the footballer died after inhaling toxic levels of carbon monoxide from the plane’s faulty exhaust system during an unlicensed flight. The Argentine, who was 28 years old, and the pilot David Ibbotson59, lost their lives when the single-engine aircraft Piper Malibu in which they were traveling crashed into the English Channel. The striker had signed for Cardiff City, then in the Premier League, for a club-record £15m ($19m) from Nantes.

David Henderson67, who organized the flight, was sentenced after a criminal trial last November to 18 months in prison for hiring a pilot he knew was unqualified and for carrying a passenger without a valid authorization.

The image of Emiliano Sala that is kept at The Stade de la Beaujoire (Reuters)

The Nantes won his fourth trophy this Saturday in the Coupeafter those achieved in 1979, 1999 and 2000, and their first title since the French league that the club won in 2001. Thanks to the trophy won this Saturday, they obtained the ticket for the group stage of the 2022/23 Europa League.

The coach’s work is also rewarded Antoine Kombouare, a home player -between 1983 and 1990- who took the reins of the team last season when it was on the verge of relegation. “Not in my wildest dreams could I have imagined this, being in the Nantes and win a trophy. I want to thank everyone who works at the club on a daily basis and especially the players. Thanks to these players, who have been wonderful, exceptional”, celebrated the coach.

This Saturday’s final was the first in the French Cup since 2014 in which the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)which had won the previous two editions.

