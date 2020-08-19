Naomi Campbell Signs With Studio71

Mannequin, actor and activist Naomi Campbell is teaming up with Studio71 to develop and diversify her digital content material portfolio.

Below the partnership, Studio71 will assist Campbell to curate and amplify her content material with regard to advert gross sales, channel optimization, and model partnerships throughout varied platforms together with YouTube, the place she has 440,000 subscribers, and Fb, the place she has 1.9 million followers. In April, Campbell launched interview sequence “No Filter with Naomi” on YouTube.

“I’m thrilled to be collaborating with Studio71 as I additional develop initiatives within the media area and sit up for sharing my inventive concepts with the plenty within the very close to future,” Campbell stated in a press release.

Campbell is also represented by Steven Grossman and Alex Kovacs from Untitled Leisure and Gentle Swap Digital, whereas Portal A and Westbrook Inc. are her content material manufacturing companions.

Studio71’s roster of digital creators contains Lilly Singh, the LaBrant Household, Michelle Khare, Mayim Bialik, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Matt Barker, Studio71’s senior director of expertise relations, is overseeing Campbell’s digital portfolio on the firm.

“Naomi is doing one thing actually particular that she’s not performed earlier than. She understands the significance of content material and has assumed a accountability to attach along with her viewers in a significant and genuine manner, like solely she will be able to,” Joseph Marchese, SVP and co-head of expertise at Studio71, stated in a press release.

Visitors in “No Filter with Naomi” have included Rev. Al Sharpton, Opal Tometi, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, Anna Wintour, Adut Akech and Karlie Kloss. Campbell, born in London, has fronted greater than 1,000 magazines, together with being the primary Black mannequin to look on the quilt of Time journal.

Studio71 is a unit of Pink Arrow Studios, which is owned by European media firm ProSiebenSat.1 Media.