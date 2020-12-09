Naomi Kawase’s ‘True Moms’ Acquired by Film Movement For The U.S.

Film Movement has taken U.S. rights to Naomi Kawase’s “True Moms” which is Japan’s entry for the worldwide function movie race on the Oscars.

The affecting household drama was a part of Cannes 2020’s Official Choice and went on to play at Toronto, San Sebastian and Chicago movie festivals. “True Moms” could have a theatrical rollout in 2021, adopted by launch on all residence leisure and digital platforms.

Penned by Kawase and based mostly on Mizuki Tsujimura’s bestselling novel of the identical identify, “True Moms” tells the story of a younger couple, Satoko and her husband Kiyokazu, who after a protracted and painful expertise with fertility therapy determine to undertake a baby. Six years later, they get a threatening cellphone name from a lady pretending to be the organic mom of the kid and threatening to extort cash from them.

“We’re thrilled to amass Naomi’s newest masterwork, a considerate drama that morphs and veers right into a darker enviornment,” stated Michael Rosenberg, president of Film Movement, who made the cope with Nicolas Brigaud-Robert, companion on the Paris-based firm Playtime.

“After changing into the youngest Digital camera d’or winner for her first function, ‘Suzuku,’ [Kawase has] carved out a spot as one in every of Japan’s most prolific and well-regarded filmmakers and we’re excited to share ‘True Moms’ with U.S. audiences within the coming yr,” stated Rosenberg.

The film is produced by Yumiko Takebe, president of Kino Movies, who produced Kawase’s “Radiance,” which competed at Cannes in 2017.

Though Kawase is without doubt one of the uncommon Asian feminine administrators with worldwide recognition, “True Moms” will mark the primary time she’s had a movie chosen to symbolize Japan within the Oscar race

Film Movement’s latest acquisitions additionally embrace “My Little Sister,” Switzerland’s Official Oscar submission from filmmakers Stéphanie Chuat and Véronique Reymond; and 2020 Sundance Grand Jury prize-winning “Yalda, a Evening For Forgiveness.”