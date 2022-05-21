Naomi Osaka returned to Roland Garros and spoke about the episode that marked her abrupt departure

Naomi Osaka will debut against American Amanda Anisimova (Reuters)

Naomi Osaka, A former world number one and four-time Grand Slam winner, she withdrew from Roland Garros 12 months ago after being fined and threatened with a Grand Slam ban for refusing to honor media commitments. After that event, she took a break from sports and revealed that he had been suffering from bouts of depression. Now, he will return to the French tournament.

“I am not going to lie. Like when I first came here, I was very worried.”, acknowledged the 24-year-old while attending the official press day of the French Open that begins this Sunday. “I was a little worried that there would be people that I offended in some way and I would just run into them. Of course I didn’t like how I handled the situation either.”

The Japanese, who retired after just one match in 2021, also skipped Wimbledon that season. But there were still signs of her discomfort in the public eye, especially after what happened in March when she cried on the soccer field. Indian Wells because a spectator yelled at her ‘Naomi, you suck’.

“I was also very worried about this press conference, because I knew I would get a lot of questions.”he added on Friday. “Of course I’m still thinking about it, and I’m also preparing myself in case I go on court and a fan says something like in Indian Wells. Yeah, for the most part I think I’m fine.”

The young tennis player suffered from the screams of a fan in the middle of the match

Osaka She explained that her torrid recent public experiences have left her more cautious and less spontaneous than she was in her youth and earlier days of her career: “I feel like I was more fun back then. She used to be able to tell jokes and I didn’t really care if anyone got it. She could go back to explain the joke and whatever. I feel like what has changed is like I’m trying to figure out the crowd. I feel like I’m a comedian and I’m trying to figure out what’s okay and what’s not.”

The painful and frustrating 12 months of Osaka have seen her world ranking drop to 38th. In the first round, she will face American Amanda Anisimova, number 27 and a semifinalist in 2019.

