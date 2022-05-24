Naomi Osaka’s debut and farewell at Roland Garros: the sad return of the former number 1 to Paris

*The summary of Naomi Osaka’s fall to Amanda Anisimova in the first round of Roland Garros

The former world number one, the Japanese Naomi Osakalost in the Roland Garros first round against the American Amanda Anisimova 7-5 and 6-4a year after his withdrawal from the Parisian tournament due to mental problems.

The Asian player 24 yearsplagued by problems in a Achilles tendon and that has dropped to 38th place, was not seeded and the draw was elusive, when it fell on his debut Anisimovassemi-finalist in the 2019 edition of the Grand Slam.

Osakawhat’s more, was very erraticcon eight double faults committed, a first serve percentage of just 45% y 29 unforced errors in just an hour and a half of the game.

The winner of four Grand Slam tournaments he had withdrawn last year after making it out of the first round at Roland Garros claiming he couldn’t control facing the press, before admitting he was suffering from depression. “It’s hard to face Naomi Osaka in the first roundI knew that it would not be easy and that I should play my best tennis, in conditions that were not easy”, he declared. Anisimovain reference to the cloudy, cold day with the threat of rain that settled in Paris.

Anisimova (N.28) had already defeated Osakawhat has never made it past the third round in Parisin round of 32 at the Australian Open last January.

For its part, the singlista polish Iga Swiatek, world number 1 and main favorite for the title in the French capital, qualified for the second round by easily beating the Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko (N.119) by 6-2 y 6-0 in just 54 minutes of play.

With this win, Swiatek suma ya 29 consecutive games without losing and establishes itself as the great favorite to conquer the competition galaa tournament that he already won in 2020.

The world number 1, which is presented in Paris having won his last five tournaments played, will play against the Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska or the American Alison Riske for a ticket to the third round.

