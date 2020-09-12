Naomi Watts and director Phillip Noyce to film Limelight’s “Lakewood”

Naomi Watts and director Phillip Noyce are becoming a member of forces for the thriller “Lakewood,” set to start filming Sept. 16 in Ontario beneath strict COVID-19 protocols.

The film, written by Chris Sparling (“Buried,” “Greenland”) and produced by Boies/Schiller’s Zack Schiller and David Boies, Limelight’s Dylan Sellers and Chris Parker, Untapped’s Andrew Corkin, star Watts for Jam Tart Movies and Stratagem’s Alex Lalonde, has echoes from at present’s headlines. Limelight’s Alex Dong is an govt producer.

“Lakewood” follows a mom (Watts) who desperately races towards time to save her baby as authorities place her small city on lockdown.

The run-up to filming “Lakewood” was practically as suspenseful. A month earlier than principal images was set to start, the two-time Oscar nominee (“The Not possible,” “21 Grams”) and veteran producer (“The Painted Veil”) was not sure if her mission would transfer ahead as SAG-AFTRA laws and different pandemic-related points have been being labored out.

“It looks like Canada has every thing very beneath management,” says Watts, who premieres her newest appearing/producing effort, “Penguin Bloom,” on the Toronto Intl. Film Pageant at present. “They’re doing critical quarantines, and we have now to take all the protection measures very critically. That’s the one approach you may make [this] film.”

The characteristic is carried out virtually completely by Watts (related to the Tom Hardy-led thriller “Locke”), making it a “excellent film” to film in the course of the pandemic, in accordance to Limelight’s Sellers. Noyce has a robust monitor file directing thrillers (“Lifeless Calm,” “Clear and Current Hazard,” “Salt”) and indie dramas (“Rabbit-Proof Fence,” “The Quiet American.”)

Tyler Zacharia (“The Irishman,” “The Babysitter: Killer Queen”) helped construction the film’s financing and will govt produce it with Untapped’s Theo James, star of the “Divergent” franchise.

UTA Unbiased Film Group is representing U.S. rights alongside Endeavor Content material and CAA Media Finance. Mister Smith is repping worldwide rights.

Limelight produced the Andy Samberg-led comedy “Palm Springs, which had a record-breaking $22 million sale to Hulu/Neon after its Sundance premiere in January. The corporate and Boies/Schiller lately partnered on Theodore Melfi’s comedy/drama “The Starling” starring Melissa McCarthy, Kevin Kline and Chris O’Dowd, which Netflix acquired and co-financed in April. Additionally they co-financed and govt produced the Spanish-language comedy “Miss Granny,” produced by Eugenio Derbez and Ben O’Dell of 3Pas Studios. Boies/Schiller’s “The Babysitter: Killer Queen” premiered this week on Netflix. Corkin’s characteristic producing credit embody “A Vigilante.”

UTA represents Noyce, Sparling, Limelight and Untapped Prods. Watts is repped by WME and managed by Untitled Leisure.