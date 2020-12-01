Naomi Watts’ ‘Penguin Bloom’ Sells to Netflix in Key Territories

“Penguin Bloom,” the Toronto Worldwide Movie Pageant participant led by Naomi Watts, has been acquired by Netflix in key territories.

The streamer will roll out the movie in North America, the U.Okay., France and choose international locations in Asia on Jan. 27.

Oscar nominee Watts stars in the real-life survival story of Samantha Bloom, an energetic and vibrant Australian mother who’s paralyzed from the chest down on vacation along with her household. Her battle to forge forward is helped alongside by a wounded child magpie her children take in, named Penguin.

Glendyn Ivin directs from a script by Shaun Grant and Harry Cripps, based mostly on the ebook by Bloom’s husband Cameron Bloom and Bradley Trevor Greive.

Andrew Lincoln, Jacki Weaver, Rachel Home, Leeanna Walsman, Lisa Hensley, Griffin Murray-Johnston, Felix Cameron and Abe Clifford-Barr co-star.

Ivin directed the brief movie “Cracker Bag,” which was awarded the Palme d’Or at Cannes, and “Final Trip.” His TV credit embrace “Puberty Blues,” “A Stunning Lie,” “Protected Harbour” and “The Cry.”

The movie is a ardour challenge for Watts, who produced via her Jam Tart Movies alongside Emma Cooper and Made Up Tales’ Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Jodi Matterson. Endeavor Content material brokered the sale.

“All of us fell in love with the life-affirming nature of Sam’s story and her plain spirit. The emotional journey she and her household go on after Penguin enters their lives is unforgettable. We’ve a beautiful accomplice in Netflix and we’re delighted they are going to be bringing ‘Penguin Bloom’ to audiences world wide,” the producers stated in a joint assertion.

Extra manufacturing corporations embrace Display screen Australia Presents, Endeavor Content material, Roadshow Movies, Broadtalk Productions and Create NSW.

Government producers embrace the Blooms, Sonia Amoroso, George Kekeli, Meryl Metni, Ricci Swart, Greive, Joel Pearlman, Edwina Waddy and Jill Bilcock.

Watts is represented by WME and Untitled Leisure. Papandrea and Made Up Tales is repped by WME and ID-PR.