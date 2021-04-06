Naomi Watts to Lead Amazon’s Remake of Cult Hit ‘Goodnight Mommy’

Naomi Watts is about to star in and government produce the English-language remake of the hit Austrian psychological thriller “Goodnight Mommy,” arrange at Amazon Studios.

The streamer will mount the remake with indie status label Animal Kingdom and manufacturing firm Playtime. Launched in 2014, the unique movie grew to become a cult traditional and was chosen because the Austrian entry for finest overseas language movie on the Academy Awards.

Matt Sobel (“Take Me To The River”) is directing from a script by Kyle Warren. David Kaplan, Joshua Astrachan, Valery Guibal and Nicolas Brigaud-Robert are producing. As well as to Watts, the unique movie’s administrators Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz will function government producers.

Playtime acquired the remake rights and developed the brand new movie with Playtime. Amazon is financing and releasing worldwide.

“Goodnight Mommy” follows twin brothers who, when despatched to stick with their mom, are stunned to discover her swathed in bandages from a latest process. As her habits grows more and more erratic and weird, the twins turn into satisfied she is an imposter. Their suspicion units off a roller-coaster of emotional thoughts video games and misunderstandings between mom and her youngsters, that ultimately explodes with irreparable and heartbreaking penalties.

“My favourite movies are people who invite the viewers to step inside their protagonist’s journey. In our re-imagining of Goodnight Mommy, concern of abandonment — and the dreadful realization that these shut to us is probably not who they appear — create an immersive nightmare, with visceral sensations entrance and middle. I can’t wait to create this heart-stopping story with Amazon and the peerless Naomi Watts,” stated Sobel.

Watts is a two-time Academy Award nominee, for Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu’s “21 Grams” and, later, Juan Antonio Bayona’s “The Unattainable.” She will be able to at the moment be seen within the TIFF-selected household drama “Penguin Bloom,” the Netflix authentic based mostly on the true story and best-selling guide a few mother dealing with the aftermath of a harrowing accident. She is going to subsequent be seen in Phillip Noyce’s “Lakewood” and is at the moment filming the thriller “Infinite Storm” for Bleecker Avenue. She is a producer on each movies.

Watts is repped by CAA and Untitled Leisure. Sobel’s “Take Me To The River” premiered on the 2014 Sundance Movie Pageant. He’s repped by WME, Cinetic Media and Sloane Supply Weber Dern. Franz and Fiala are repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman. Kyle Warren is repped by Writ Giant.

Playtime is a Paris-based hybrid finance, gross sales and worldwide manufacturing firm energetic since 1997 and dedicated to giving a voice to abilities from world wide. It has been a key enabler for films by Céline Sciamma, Jacques Audiard, François Ozon, Robin Campillo, Naomi Kawase, László Nemes, Claire Denis, and plenty of others. Latest successes embrace the Oscar-winning “Son of Saul,” Cannes winner “BPM,” and Berlin winner “By The Grace of God.”

Based in 2012, Animal Kingdom has been accountable for some of probably the most distinctive and acclaimed American unbiased cinema of the previous near-decade, together with: “Brief Time period 12,” “It Follows,” “Paterson,” “It Comes at Night time,” “Seashore Rats,” and “The Lifeless Don’t Die.” The Brooklyn-based firm’s mission is to elevate singular voices, problem conference and to make vivid, lovely and authentic work.