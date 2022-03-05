Napoli presented a new shirt in tribute to Diego Armando Maradona

Napoli presented another shirt in tribute to Diego Maradona (@sscnapoli)

Yes OK Diego Armando Maradona left a deep mark on world football, there is no place on the planet where he is more revered than in Naples, the city with which he generated an eternal bond. The SSC Napoliwhich decided to rename its stadium when the Ten He passed away in November 2020 and a few months ago he inaugurated some statues of him, he has also paid tribute to him with some t-shirts in his honor.

In the last few hours, the Italian club officially presented a new shirt that pays tribute to Maradonawhich they refer to as “God”and that the players will wear for the first time in the important game this Sunday against AC Milan in the direct struggle for Scudettoa duel corresponding to the twenty-eighth day of the A league.

”Napoli presents the last shirt of the season dedicated to the Myth, a special edition, to once again pay homage to GOD, to be worn on the occasion of the Napoli-Milan match”The club explained in a statement.

Maradona is the protagonist and his image, superimposed by a fingerprint, occupies half of the shirt (@sscnapoli)

This is the fourth shirt that presents the Naples so far this season as a tribute to Maradona, the most important footballer in the history of the southern Italian club. This time red will be the main color –representing the current fourth kit– and it will be a model that maintains the line of the previous ones, which are light blue and blue respectively.

The Argentine star will be the protagonist and his image, superimposed by a fingerprint, occupies half of the shirt that will make its debut in a transcendental duel for the fight for the championship in Italy, since Naples and AC Milan are tied to 57 points at the top of the standings.

The Napoli bus bears the same tribute as the club’s new jerseys (@sscnapoli)

Like the previous tribute shirts, they will go on sale 1,926 units (year the club was founded) and the price is set at 150 euro (USD 170). With the release of the three previous editions, the Naples sold a total of 5,778 jerseys in less than five hours and raised more than a million dollars, although a part of the profits were donated to social causes.

KEEP READING:

The adventures of Daniel Osvaldo: from Maradona’s darts to Icardi to the day he “talked” with Jim Morrison while playing Ouija

The “error” that Xavi observed in the statue of Maradona, the tribute to Diego and the request to stop the war: the little pearls of Napoli-Barcelona

With an outburst live, this was the hilarious reaction of Kun Agüero for Piqué’s great goal against Napoli