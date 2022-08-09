Naraka: Bladepoint debuts a campaign mode and introduces a new map for its melee battle royale

En 24 Entertainment and NetEase continue to be pleased with the popularity of the title with fantasy elements.

One of the most popular battle royale options on the market is Naraka: Bladepoint, a title developed by 24 Entertainment and published by NetEase which has the particularity that it is not committed to being a shooter, like most of the known games of the genre, and even so it brings together a multitude of players.

Now, those responsible have presented a new update, called Showdown, which incorporates, among other things, a multiplayer campaign with two phases. In the first, teams of three people battle against hordes of enemies that appear on the map; in the second, there will be a confrontation against a boss.

The Holoroth map arrives on August 19Four characters are made available to users to choose from the cast of Naraka: Bladepoint, being able to improve each of them with equipment and skills. Along with this free patch, it has been announced that a new map arrives on August 19, Holoroth, of which you can see a cinematic trailer below. It adds a weather system that will affect the game, interactive objects and traps.

After being published on Xbox Series X | S and Game Pass after a delay, Naraka: Bladepoint is available on both PC and Xbox consoles, although there are other versions in development, such as the one for PlayStation 5 or the one that will end up bringing it to mobile devices via iOS and Android.

