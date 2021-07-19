Narappa Telugu Film (2021) | Solid | Teaser | Trailer | Liberate Date

Narappa is an upcoming Telugu motion film directed by way of Sreekanth Addala. The movie was once produced by way of Kalaipuli S Thanu & D. Suresh Babu underneath the banner of Suresh Productions PVT Ltd and V Creations. Naarappa is the reputable remake of the blockbuster Tamil film Asuran. Naarappa Telugu film stars Daggubati Venkatesh, Priyamani within the lead function. Narappa is the direct ott free up which streams on-line on Amazon Top Video. The movie is slated to be launched on 20 July 2021.