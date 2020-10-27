Narayan Rane’s big charge – Aditya told Sushant – direction killer, Uddhav told – foolish

Maharashtra: After the statement given by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the Dussehra rally, the BJP leader has opened a front against him. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP MP Narayan Rane said on Monday that Uddhav Thackeray’s son and Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray was involved in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. Uddhav’s Dussehra rally was only to give a clean chit to Aditya Thackeray. Also Read – Onion prices will not be able to stop inflation, Government of India will put a stop, know what is the preparation

Narayan Rane attacked Uddhav Thackeray in a press conference on Monday. He said that investigation into the alleged suicide case of Sushant Singh and Disha Salian is still going on, but Uddhav Thackeray is engaged in giving clean chit to his son by abusing power. Not only this, he even called Uddhav Thackeray as the 'foolish' Chief Minister of progressive Maharashtra and said that he does not deserve to become Chief Minister.

BJP MP Narayan Rane said that Uddhav Thackeray broke the silence in Sushant Singh case at Dussehra rally on Sunday, saying that people tried to discredit Maharashtra with my son, Mumbai and Mumbai police for the justice of Bihar's son . To this, Rane said, soon the truth will come out who murdered Sushant Singh and who raped Disha Salian.

Narayan Rane said that 53 Sena MLAs have come in the name of PM Modi and wait, in the next election, Shiv Sena will be reduced to 10 to 15 seats. Rane termed Uddhav Thackeray as anti-Maratha and said that he had no understanding about DGP, GST and budget. He has become Chief Minister by dishonesty.

Rane said that so far all the states in which he has become Chief Minister have increased the value of Maharashtra with his speech, style and thought, but Thackeray is an exception. At the same time, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut was ridiculed by calling him a jester.