Narcodollars in politics and “El Chapo del Cono Sur” in Bolivia

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales waves as he marches with supporters of the Bolivian MAS party, workers and coca growers to express their support for the government of President Luis Arce Catacora, in La Paz, Bolivia, on August 25, 2022. (REUTERS/ Manuel Clause)

Deputy Rolando Cuellarof BUTclaims to have evidence of the “narcoaportes” that your party has received in the elections in which it participated Evo Morales in 2019.

Last July, Cuéllar had offered to show the first evidence of his complaint, and now he has returned to the charge and says he has new documents that compromise the president of the MAS, Gerardo García, in partnership with the Argentine drug trafficker Jose Miguel Farfan.

Cuéllar says that Farfán acts in Bolivia under the name of Miguel Angel Yaviand is known as “El Chapo del Cono Sur”.

The paulista also operates in Bolivia Capital Primer Command (PCC)which intends to control the Bolivian border city of Saint Matthiasnear the Noél Kempff park, where there are coca plantations and clandestine drug factories.

And in the Amboró park they operate remnants of the FARCconfident that the police are not expelling them and that the Bolivian Armed Forces are not taking care of the national parks.

The Argentine narco José Miguel Farfán Farfán acts in Bolivia under the name of Miguel Ángel Yavi, and is known as “El Chapo del Cono Sur”.

Morales’ link to drug trafficking is something that is taken for granted in Bolivia because he is president of the six federations of coca producers in the Chaparebut he boasted that there was no evidence of that relationship.

Now, Cuéllar has offered to deliver to the justice the documents he mentions and he is very disappointed in Morales because, according to what he says, he has become a critic and enemy of Louis Arce.

This is, in a week, the second complaint about dangerous contributions that would have arrived for the Morales campaign in 2019. The first was released by The Hill and he said that Vladimir Putin allocated 300 million dollars to help candidates of his tendency and that Morales even sent a team of experts to help him become a candidate despite having been rejected by a referendum.

The contributions of drug trafficking to politicians are a mystery because they are done secretly, but what is known is that some of them, when they have been elected and govern, take measures to help this illicit activity.

When Morales came to government in 2006, the authorized area for coca cultivation was 12,000 hectares and he immediately doubled it. Now, according to figures from the United States, there are 36,900 hectares cultivated in Bolivia.

National park dwellers believe that the true extension of the coca plantations in Bolivia exceeds 60,000 hectares, precisely because they have invaded those parks under the complicit gaze of the government.

A protester holds a stone next to coca leaves during a demonstration by supporters of the Bolivian MAS party, as workers and coca growers express their support for the government of President Luis Arce Catacora, in La Paz, Bolivia, on August 25, 2022. (REUTERS /Claudia Morales)

To show your appreciation to the Chapare cocales area, Morales ordered the construction of an international airport that cost 40 million dollars in the town of Chimoré, of 10,000 inhabitants.

The Morales government bought thirteen radars in 2015, paying 225 million dollars, but did not authorize them to be put into operation. Now, seven years later, Arce continues to delay the authorization for the radars to work and can detect the cloud of drug trafficking planes that operate in the thousand existing clandestine airstrips.

peter castlevery close friend and admirer of Morales, is applying a similar policy in Peru.

Last week he announced the suspension of forced eradication work coca plantations in the VRAEM Amazonian territory, where the Shining Path’s drug-trafficking arm operates.

Ricardo Soberón, of the National Commission for the Development of Life Without Drugs (Devida) said that in Peru there are currently 80,681 hectares of coca and that, of them, 32,106 hectares are in the VRAEM.

Some amount of coca produced in that area reaches Bolivia through Lake Titicaca, which is shared by both countries. The “base paste” (cocaine sulfate) also arrives by this route and then, in the city of El Alto, where there are well-established factories, it is converted into hydrochloride with the help of ether.

Coca, originally from this region, has entered politics and also geopolitics, in alliance with autocracies that challenge the democracies of the world.

