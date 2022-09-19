“Narcosantos,” The Korean Mafia Action Drama Everyone Is Starting To Watch

A man is involved in a secret National Intelligence Service (NIS) operation after being framed by a drug lord. (Netflix)

Netflix is in for a big 2022 in which many of its new releases are quickly becoming all the rage among platform users. This is the case of narcosantos, a Korean miniseries that today is one of the most watched, being part of the Top 10, and in which you will see Park Hae-soo again, one of the unforgettable characters of the squid game.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

narcosantos is inspired by the true story of a Korean man who becomes a drug dealer in Suriname. Its synopsis relates that “An ordinary businessman joins a secret government mission to capture a Korean drug lord operating in South America.” Here the protagonist will have to scrutinize in an environment where no one tells the truth, in addition to facing the consequences given the possibility of being discovered by the criminals with whom he is hanging out.

“Narcosantos” is a South Korean production directed by Yun Jong-bin. (Netflix)

narcosantos It is composed of 6 episodes, in which you will see the team of his cast made up of Park Hae-soo (The squid game), Yoo Yeon-seok (Hospital Corridors), Ha Jung-woo, Hwang Jung-min (When the Camellia Blooms), Jo Woo-jin (“Happiness” House of Drugs), Choo Ja-hyun (The Sisters), Chidi Ajufo, Fabiony Sylvain, Nubel Feliz Yan, Chang Chen, Jordan Preston, Daniel C. Kennedy, Bryan Larkin, Joe Nowell, Edward Gelhaus, the Colombian Édgar Vittorino (Centauro); Vis a Vis), John D. Michaels and Angie Gisèle. The series was created by Yun Jong-bin and Kwon Seong-Hwi, and directed by Yun Jong-binwho is considered one of Korea’s most promising young filmmakers.

Currently, within Top 10 the Netflix, narcosantos It ranks #5, completing its first week in the ranking with 20.6 million hours viewed this week, highlighting that it arrived on the platform on September 9.

Actor Park Hae-soo and “Narcosantos”. (Netflix)

As a card that appears at the beginning of the first episode assures, the series is loosely based on a true story. Although there is no record of a businessman who has infiltrated the world of Korean drug trafficking in South America, there was an Asian drug lord who built his empire from the American continent.

Is about Jo Bong-Haeing, who operated one of the most notable criminal networks between America, Asia and Europe in the 1990s. The information about this character is according to reports published in South Korea, which state that Bong-Haeing was established in Surinam in 1994, fleeing various accusations of fraud in his country. And in order to survive, he approached the main cocaine producers in the region, to whom he offered to work with them.

“Narcosantos”, a series of Korean drama and action series based on real events. (Netflix)

The data: through a letter published on September 13 of the current year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Suriname criticized the Netflix project for his portrayal of the country and its society, stating: “Suriname has been portrayed as a drug smuggling country for many years. We are working to improve our image, but we are at a disadvantage with narcosantos the Netflix”.

Ha Jung-woo is one of the protagonists of “Narcosantos”. (Netflix)

narcosantos is produced by the companies Moonlight Film and Perfect Storm Film and officially distributed by Netflix.

KEEP READING:

“The Dating Game”, the thriller with which Anna Kendrick will make her directorial debut

This is the poster of “El Eternauta”, the long-awaited Netflix series, which revolutionized social networks

Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Wins Toronto Audience Award