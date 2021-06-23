Narcotics Smuggler Shot Useless By way of Border Safety Power Alongside World Border In J&Ok

BSF spotted the smuggler making an attempt to sneak into Indian territory from the opposite aspect of border.

Jammu:

A narcotics smuggler was once shot useless via the BSF alongside the World Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Wednesday and 27 kg of heroin value crores of rupees recovered from his ownership, an professional stated.

The incident came about within the border outpost (BOP) Pansar house of Hiranagar sector, a spokesperson of the Border Safety Power (BSF) stated.

BSF group of workers spotted the smuggler making an attempt to sneak into Indian territory from the opposite aspect of the border. They shot him after he not noted their warnings and attempted to escape, he stated.

The id of the smuggler is being ascertained.

The spokesperson identified that previous on January 23, the BSF had detected a 150-metre underground tunnel, which was once intended to facilitate the infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan for sporting out subversive actions, within the BOP Pansar house.

