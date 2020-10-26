Narendra Modi was interrogated for Gujarat riots, had not even taken a cup of tea for nine hours: revelation of then SIT chief

new Delhi: In a new book, RK Raghavan, the head of the SIT probing the 2002 Gujarat riots, has said that Narendra Modi (Narendra Modi) as the chief minister of the state at that time, during the nine-hour-long questioning, was constantly calm and composed and asked He answered every one of the 100 questions that went. During this time, he did not even take a cup of tea from the investigators. Raghavan has written in his autobiography ‘A Road Well Traveled’ that Modi readily agreed to come to the SIT office in Gandhinagar for questioning and that he had himself brought a bottle of water. Also Read – Minister of Yogi Government said – PM Modi has decided when to go to war with Pakistan and China.

Before becoming the head of the SIT (Special Investigation Team) set up by the Supreme Court to probe the Gujarat riots, Raghavan had also been the head of the premier investigative agency CBI. He was also involved in the investigation of Bofors scam, 2000 South Africa cricket-match fixing case of the year and fodder scam cases. Raghavan has mentioned in his book the time when the SIT called Modi as the then Chief Minister of Gujarat for questioning.

Raghavan has written that we had told his staff that he (Modi) would have to come to the SIT office himself for this purpose and meeting elsewhere would be seen as favoritism. Raghavan said, "He (Modi) understood the spirit of our stand and readily agreed to come to the SIT office inside the government premises in Gandhinagar."

The former police authority said that in an “unusual step”, he asked SIT member Ashok Malhotra to interrogate him so that the latter could not find a ‘mischievous allegation’ of an agreement between him and Modi. Raghavan said, “This step was not supported by anyone but justice friend Harish Salve.” He told me that my presence would have affected the credibility. “

A retired IPS officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre said that it was his personal decision, which was from the inner self. He was also appointed High Commissioner in Cyprus in 2017. Raghavan said, “The questioning of Modi lasted for nine hours in my room in the SIT office. Malhotra later told me that Modi remained calm and moderate during the interrogation that ended late at night. “

Raghavan said, “He (Modi) did not defer to any question … When Malhotra asked him if he would like to take a break for lunch, he initially turned it down. He brought a bottle of water himself and during a long interrogation, he did not even accept a cup of tea from the SIT. “

Raghavan said that Modi had to make a lot of persuasion to agree to a short break. Praising Modi’s energy level, Raghavan said that he was ready for a short break but he agreed to see Malhotra in need of relief instead of himself. The SIT filed a ‘closure report’ in February 2012 in which Modi and 63 others were given a clean chit. Many senior government officials were also included in them. He said that there was “no legal evidence” against him. The former CBI director also said in his book that the Gujarat riots investigation by the SIT formed on the orders of the Supreme Court was “professional”. He said that the SIT had a “clear stand” on the role of the Chief Minister which was “distasteful” for him (Modi’s opponent) in the state and Delhi.

Raghavan said, “They filed petitions against me, accusing me of favoring the Chief Minister. There was speculation that they also misused central agencies to monitor my telephone conversations. However, he was disappointed at not getting anything. ” He said that initially false allegations were leveled against him and later openly charged. Raghavan emphasized, “Fortunately he got the support of the Supreme Court… It was inconvenient for me to accept the argument that the state administration was involved with the rioters who were targeting the Muslim community.” Our investigation was professional. “

Raghavan praised Malhotra and said, “If I showed professional proficiency and fair standards, it was also due to Ashok Kumar Malhotra who I had joined the SIT in 2009.” Malhotra was given the responsibility of the team if he was allowed to leave. Raghavan, without naming anyone, said that it was unfortunate that he was the target of those who were incited by the ‘high occupants in Delhi’.

Referring to the Ehsan Jaffrey case, he said that there was no record to prove that the Congress MP had tried to contact the Chief Minister by phone. Raghavan said, “Many others, including Sanjeev Bhatt, had alleged that the Chief Minister directed the senior police officers present at the official meeting late night on 28 February 2002 that they should not interfere if Hindu sentiments were stirred up. Once again there was no fact to corroborate this allegation. “Raghavan took over as the head of SIT in early 2008 and held the post for nine years till April 30, 2017.