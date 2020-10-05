Narendra Modi weakened the country, only then China dared to kill our soldiers: Rahul Gandhi

Samana (Punjab): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that China dared to enter India and kill our soldiers, because the Narendra Modi government has weakened the country with its ‘anti-national policies and actions’. Rahul said that agricultural legislation is the latest example. The Congress leader said, “China felt that Modi had weakened India and he took advantage of this to establish his control over an area of ​​1,200 kilometers of our land.” Also Read – PM Modi said- Make India a global hub of ‘Artificial Intelligence’, it can be a miracle for the world.

Rahul Gandhi said that the Prime Minister has broken the backbone of the country’s economic development. He claimed that while the growth rate of the economy was nine percent during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA), now it has come down to 24 percent. Accusing PM Modi of ruining the country while helping his capitalist and industrialist friends, Rahul said that India is going backwards, which the Chinese have seen. Also Read – Indian Army ready to deal with both China and Pakistan simultaneously: Air Force Chief

Rahul asked, “Why did China dare to enter our region?” How can they kill 20 of our soldiers who were on our side at LAC? ” Referring to the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev, Rahul said that truth can never be hidden. He said, “If we do not face the truth today, we will have to suffer.” Pointing out that Guru Nanak Dev showed the path of truth, he inspired people, especially farmers, to follow that path. Also Read – After Punjab, now Rahul Gandhi will do tractor rallies in these two districts of Haryana, Government has given warning

Rahul Gandhi said that farmers of Punjab are not ordinary people, but they are the backbone of the country. The former Congress president said, “Why are you silent?” Why is Haryana quiet? Why are the lions of Punjab not thundering? ” Rahul called upon the people to come forward against the atrocities of the Center. He insisted that he was with him at every step. Rahul said that if Modi does not realize the power of farmers and poor, then together we will show him this power. He targeted the Modi government for controlling the media through corporate houses.

Rahul said this while addressing a rally under the ‘Kheti Bachao Yatra’ with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Rahul reminded the people that Modi had claimed that the war against the epidemic would be won in 22 days. He asked, “Did it happen?” If that’s the case, why are people wearing masks? “