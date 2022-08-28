NASA begins the dream of returning to the Moon with the Artemis mission

Artemis I, the return to the Moon



Fifty years after the last Apollo mission that reached the Moon in December 1972, the program Artemis is ready to take over lunar exploration when the first launch of the most powerful rocket in NASA history.

The mission, named after the twin goddess of apollo seeks not only to bring human beings back to the Moon, but also ensure they are there permanently, as is the case today with the astronauts of the International Space Station with uninterrupted presence for 22 years.

But this launch, which will take place tomorrow at 9.33 Argentine time (12:33 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, will be unmanned. The mission, planned for more than a decade, is highly symbolic for NASA, since a new rocket called the Space Launch System (SLS) and a new space capsule, called Orion, will be testedlarger than Apollo and with the capacity to transport up to 4 astronauts instead of the 3 that the one launched five decades ago had.

The goal of flight that will last six weeks and was baptized Artemis 1, is to test the SLS system and the Orion crew capsule located at the nose of the rocket. But the ultimate goal with this new technology is to get back to take humans to the Moon and in the next decade to Mars . “Let’s stress it and test it. We’re going to have it do things that we would never do with a crew on board to try to make it as safe as possible,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said Wednesday.

The full moon appears behind NASA’s new rocket for the Artemis mission (REUTERS / Joe Skipper)

If everything goes well, in 2024 a new takeoff is scheduled by NASA, now with astronauts. Artemis II’s voyage will orbit the Moon and prove that astronauts will be able to withstand the long journey of several weeks. Finally, in 2025 Artemis III will make the descent to the surface of the Moon, where the crew will step on our natural satellite not with the intention of spending hours, but of staying there for days with the aim of establishing a permanent colony in the coming years.

“The mission Artemis I will be the first step in this long-awaited return of humanity to the Moon. Next December marks the 50th anniversary of the last great trip to our natural satellite. After Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s historic first landing on the moon in July 1969, five other Apollo missions did the same. The last one was Apollo 17 in December 1972, and with it, we say goodbye for a long time -and until now- of the great trips through space”, he explained to Infobae the astronomer Diego Bagúformer director of the Planetarium of La Plata.

The Artemis I mission will be unmanned and will travel for 6 weeks through space (NASA)



“That extraordinary feat by the United States of America could have been achieved based on the geopolitical context that was experienced in much of the 20th century. Having traveled to the Moon was not due to scientific reasons, but to the fierce and tense struggle between the North American country and the former Soviet Union. The passage of five decades was necessary so that, now, and in a certain way with some nuances that allow drawing a minimum but no less real parallel with those years, The United States is once again embarking on one of the greatest space projects: neither more nor less than returning to the Moon with the clear objective of staying on it. Among other issues, it is China who is now “playing as a counterpart” in this 21st century. The eastern country has maintained for a considerable time, a firm and tenacious lunar program with which, step by step, it is heading to try to get its own astronauts to walk on our faithful companion”.

New SLS rocket

NASA’s new rocket for the Artemis I mission called SLS is 98 meters tall and is the most powerful ever built by NASA. It is a rocket 10 meters shorter and thinner than the famous Saturn V, with which the feat of stepping on the Moon was achieved half a century ago. But it is more powerful. With 8.8 million pounds (4 million kilograms) of thrust. Unlike the streamlined Saturn V, the new rocket features a pair of reshaped NASA space shuttle boosters on each side.

The thrusters will detach after two minutes, just like the shuttle’s boosters did, but they won’t eventually be fished out of the Atlantic for reuse, but will burn up on entry to Earth. The core stage will continue to burn before separating and crashing into the Pacific. Two hours after liftoff and already in planetary orbit, an upper stage will send the capsule, Orion, hurtling towards the Moon.

The SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft in preparation for the Artemis I mission. NASA/Joel Kowsky. POT

NASA’s high-tech automated Orion capsule is named after the constellation, one of the brightest in the night sky. At 3 meters tall, it is more spacious than the Apollo capsule, with capacity for four astronauts instead of three. For this test flight, a full-size dummy in an orange flight suit will occupy the commander’s seat, equipped with vibration and acceleration sensors.

Two other dummies made of material that simulates human tissue (female heads and torsos, but without limbs) will measure cosmic radiation, one of the greatest risks of space flight. In addition, several cameras inside will capture every moment of the 42-day journey and a “selfi” of the spacecraft will be taken with the Moon and Earth in the background. Unlike the rocket, Orion launched earlier, circling the Earth twice in 2014. This time, the European Space Agency’s service module will be connected for propulsion and solar power via four fold-out panels.

Flight plan

The Artemis I mission will last six weeks from liftoff in Florida to splashdown in the Pacific. twice as long as the trips that the astronauts will make in future missions, in order to test all the systems. It will take almost a week to reach the Moon, 386,000 kilometers away. After reaching our natural satellite, the Orion capsule will enter a distant orbit with a far point of 61,000 kilometers. That will put Orion 450,000 kilometers from Earth, farther than Apollo. The big test comes at the end of the mission, when Orion will hit the atmosphere at 25,000 mph on its way to a splashdown in the Pacific.

The heat shield uses the same material as the Apollo capsules to withstand re-entry temperatures of up to 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,750 degrees Celsius). But the advanced design anticipates the faster and hotter returns of future Mars crews.

Artemis 1 is the first capsule capable of carrying humans to be sent to the Moon since the last Apollo mission, in 1972, which is due to take off on Monday.

Monday’s liftoff will depend on weather, which can be unpredictable in Florida at this time of year, so NASA looked at a two-hour launch window for that day. If the rocket fails to take off on Monday, they are forecast as alternative dates 2 or 5 September. NASA already gave the green light for the mission last Tuesday, after a detailed inspection. “We’re doing something that’s incredibly difficult to do, and with that comes inherent risk,” said Mike Sarafin, manager of the Artemis 1 mission.

Because it is an unmanned flight, Sarafin says the mission will continue in conditions that would not be suitable for travel with astronauts. “If we failed to deploy solar panels we would continue, and that’s something we wouldn’t necessarily do on a manned mission.”, he explained. An overall mission failure would be devastating for the program that costs $4.1 billion to launch and is already behind schedule.

Illustration of what Gateway would look like, the space station that would orbit the Moon and be the springboard to travel to Mars. (EFE/Northrop Grumman)



While the Apollo astronauts who walked on the Moon were only men, the Artemis program plans include the first woman and the first person of color. And considering that humans have already visited the Moon, Artemis has his sights set on another goal: send a crew to Mars. The Artemis program aims to establish a permanent human presence on the Moon with a space station known as the Gateway and with a base on the lunar surface.

Gateway would serve as a staging and refueling station for the journey to Mars, which would take months at a minimum. The dream of returning to the Moon and with this same technology reaching Mars has already entered a countdown. A greater enjoyment for those under 50 years of age who have never seen a launch towards our natural satellite.

Artemis, the new mission that aims to return to the Moon to stay (Photo: Screenshot/NASA)

Infographics: Marcelo Regalado

