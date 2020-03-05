General News

NASA employee charged in fatal shooting of Maryland National Guardsman

March 5, 2020
Michael Hetle, 52, is accused of capturing to dying his neighbor, Javon Prather, 24. Prather’s mother said the two males fought for years over canine poop, loud tune and guests.



