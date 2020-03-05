NASA employee charged in fatal shooting of Maryland National Guardsman

Michael Hetle, 52, is accused of capturing to dying his neighbor, Javon Prather, 24. Prather’s mother said the two males fought for years over canine poop, loud tune and guests.
1 hour in the past
Information Articles
Depart a remark
Michael Hetle, 52, is accused of capturing to dying his neighbor, Javon Prather, 24. Prather’s mother said the two males fought for years over canine poop, loud tune and guests.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment