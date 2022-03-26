NASA wants to investigate sex in space. For its astronauts it can mean one thing: practice it

The space environment is not compatible with our human biology. Much less with our bodily processes and, therefore, sex in space would not work as it does on our planet. However, there has never been a strong effort at the academic level to analyze the details of how to manage these central aspects of human life beyond our little blue planet.

Until now. NASA researchers want to get serious about studying sex in space. Something that has been left for a long time.

space sexology. Last year, a team of academics published a proposal urging major space organizations to “embrace a new discipline” of study. This would prove vital for going deeper into space and hopefully building human settlements there. They called this revolutionary new field of research “Space Sexology: The Scientific Study of Extraterrestrial Intimacy and Sexuality.” In other words: do it in space.

“Space science can take us into outer space. But it will be human relationships that determine whether we thrive as a spacefaring civilization,” the study authors noted.

The beginning of something. While our future plans are to establish settlements off our planet by 2050 (are you out there Elon?) then we need a roadmap for managing relationships and spawning at those outposts. Sexual intimacy is vital to most people’s physical and mental health, so astronauts on multi-year missions may want, or even need, to maintain that sex life while they’re there.

Dozens of researchers from all over the world and different disciplines have been driving this study for at least 30 years. Some artists have even created garish speculative designs and prototype contraptions intended to help astronauts descend into the void in an effort to get people thinking about the subject.

All we (don’t) know. Since the space race began in the 20th century, we have recognized that low-gravity environments have important effects on human body systems, such as blood flow, muscle and skeletal strength, and even hormonal balance. Also that, without the protection of the Earth’s magnetic field, people in space are exposed to very high levels of ambient radiation that, over time, can interfere with our bodies and DNA, which can lead to a number of conditions ranging from cancer to nerve degeneration.

So all that mattered about space biology was figuring out how to keep astronauts alive in that harsh environment and how to rehabilitate them once they got back to Earth. And there was no reason to pay attention to sex. But in the 1980s, after the Soviet Union launched Mir, a space station that allowed astronauts to stay in space for months, scientists began to express concern about the effects of long-term space travel on sexual and reproductive health. And when the USSR began to carry out mixed missions, the press began to reflect on the possibility of sex in space.

Do it with low gravity. Articles, lectures, and even TV specials now abound on the nitty-gritty details of how doing it in space might or might not work. And they even detail how, in low-gravity environments, any push can send two people flying away from each other.

Or how the effects of low gravity on hormone levels and blood flow can affect sexual desire and make physical arousal difficult. And yes, also how liquids accumulate due to lack of gravity, which can lead to huge drops of sweat and semen floating.

Can work? NASA has changed its position in recent years. An agency representative explained in this Mic report that they have already “studied the basic science of reproductive physiology in various species, including fruit flies, worms, snails, jellyfish, fish, frogs, birds, and rodents. completed other research studies using bull and human sperm.

However, a review published in 2018 argued that the data generated by these experiments “are sparse, often contradictory, and do not provide enough information to say definitively whether or not physiological processes can successfully occur in a space environment.” Basically because data collected from animals may not apply to human subjects.

Space agencies don’t want to talk about it. Whenever space agencies are pressed by researchers and journalists to talk about it, they generally keep quiet. Some observers argue that space agencies only get involved in reproductive health issues because they are not interested in tourism or settlement, only space science.

What will happen in extended stays? On the minds of space agencies are a multitude of ambitious exploration projects, such as NASA’s Artemis, which will involve extended stays on the moon and then trips to Mars. These missions will leave small teams of astronauts in space for years. But NASA and other major space agencies have reportedly long feared that intimate relationships could endanger the stability of those crews, rather than contribute to their mental and physical well-being. That is why they have traditionally called for “abstinence” in missions.

But every so often rumors circulate about astronauts breaking the unspoken rules. In 1992, two NASA astronauts secretly fell in love and married during training. They told their superiors when it was too late to alter their mission and went into space together, sparking hundreds of sensational articles. What did you do? The expected: denying that they ever contemplated the idea of ​​having relations there. They did it? We will never know.