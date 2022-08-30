NASA’s wait to return to the Moon is lengthened: why Artemis did not take off and when will it be able to do so

The launch of NASA’s new megarocket to the Moon was canceled on Monday due to a technical problem with one of its main engines, a disappointment for the US space agency, which will now have to wait for the next possible launch dates ( AFP)

The NASA suspended this Monday the launch of the unmanned mission Artemis I to the moon for a “combination of technical problems”, but He does not rule out that, after resting the exhausted operations team and correcting the bugs, the mission can finally take off from Cape Canaveral, on the east coast of Florida, next Friday.

“There is zero chance that the launch will take place on Friday,” he said at a press conference. Mike Sarafin, director of the Artemis I, who stressed that They “need time” to reassess technical aspects such as “thermal conditions” and maintaining pressure in an engine valve 3.

That’s why, the next 48 hours will be key. “If in this time we manage to solve the technical problems, Friday could be the day of the launch”, added Sarafin in the Kennedy Space Center, in Cape Canaveral.

Today’s suspension is a setback for a mission that some media have estimated at 4,000 million dollars, and which meant the full-fledged debut of the SLS rocket, 98 meters high and the most powerful made to date, thanks to its four RS-25 engines and two attached boosters (REUTERS)

The setbacks began early in the morning, when a storm prevented the filling of the fuel at the scheduled time, and then one of the four RS-25 rocket engines failed to cool down to the proper temperature for takeoff, scheduled for 8:33 local time (12:33 GMT) from platform 39B of the Kennedy Space Center.

NASA engineers decided Make a pause on the countdown as they tried to fix the bug, but finally, about the time, they announced the suspension until further notice of the launch of this unmanned mission. It is the first of three planned in the coming years, as the space agency hopes to send humans back to Earth’s satellite.

“Several problems have arisen and we need time to resolve them,” he said at the start of the conference. Bill Nelsonthe NASA administrator, who recalled that “There are millions of components in this highly complex megarocket”, so “it must be made as safe as possible”.

The mission aims to make a round trip to the Moon and seeks to test the capabilities of the SLS rocket (Space Launch System) and the Orion capsule (EFE)



Both Nelson and Sarafin and the administrator associated with the NASA Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, Jim Free, They agreed that it is an “incredibly hard and highly complex” project, with numerous “technical challenges” that will be reviewed in the next 48 hours.

“What we did (the suspension of the mission scheduled for today) was the right thing to do and we have to continue with more tests” , pointed out, for his part, Free. In that context, Sarafin I affirm that NASA’s goal is for the Artemis I mission to be a “milestone,” but success demands “incredibly difficult and hard” work.

Monday’s suspension represents a setback for a mission that some media have estimated at 4,000 million dollars, and that It was the full-fledged debut of the SLS rocket, 98 meters high (more than the statue of liberty in New York) and the most powerful made to date, thanks to its four RS-25 engines and two attached propellers.

The next scheduled launch window is this Friday, September 2: NASA had already determined more than one takeoff date for the Artemis I mission before Monday’s suspension (REUTERS)

The mission aims to make a trip to the moon and back, and seeks to test the capabilities of the SLS (Space Launch System) rocket and the Orion capsule. Artemis I also wants to calibrate the capabilities of the Orion ship, in which up to four crew members can fit, and with water and oxygen reserves that would allow about 20 days of independent travel.

– There was a problem with the purge of engine number 3, as explained by the mission manager Artemis, Mike Sarafin. Supercold liquid hydrogen is circulated through the engine to prepare it for launch. The other three engines worked as expected.

– The team knew the engine bleeding problem was a risk ahead of this launch window.

– Also there was a problem with the vent valve in the inner tank.

– In addition to these problemsThe weather conditions were also not favorable. during the launch window: there was precipitation at the beginning and lightning later.

Engineers still need to fix the problem to determine if NASA can use that launch window / REUTERS / Steve Nesius

The launch team “will meet again” this Tuesday to discuss options. The Next scheduled release window is this Friday, September 2: NASA had already determined more than one liftoff date for the Artemis I mission before Monday’s suspension. The next availability is this Friday, September 2, which is still “on the table”, according to Sarafin. Nevertheless, engineers still need to work out the problem to determine if NASA can use that launch window.

However, the September 2 launch window starts at 12:48 pm Miami time and lasts for two hours.

With information from EFE

KEEP READING:

Artemis mission to the Moon: 20 photos of the failed launch

NASA begins the dream of returning to the Moon with the Artemis mission

After 50 years of waiting, Artemis prepares to conquer the Moon