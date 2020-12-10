Nascar Champ Jimmie Johnson Launches Charlie Meatball Productions

Nascar champion Jimmie Johnson is preparing to participate in a unique form of race.

The veteran driver, a seven-time Nascar Cup Collection champion, has began a brand new manufacturing firm. He is raring to land his first challenge, a six-episode collection known as “One Remaining Time” that examines his closing Nascar season, with a media accomplice.

Octagon, the Interpublic Group sports activities advertising and marketing company, is working with Johnson and his Charlie Meatball Productions — the unit is known as for his canine– to promote the collection.

“Within the coming years, I actually wish to do ardour initiatives and get deeper into this area and see issues by way of,” says Johnson, in an interview. The manufacturing firm’s scope won’t be restricted to tales about racing, he says.

“We’ve got loads of irons within the hearth,” Johnson says, noting that he doesn’t really feel strain to do a predetermined variety of initiatives in a specific time span. “I’m searching for that zeal within the companions we usher in, from the individual telling the story to the people who find themselves surrounded by it.”

“One Remaining Time” was shot throughout Johnson’s’ closing Nascar season, from the time he introduced retirement by way of coronavirus testing to his transition to a brand new race crew with IndyCar, and exhibits him working to maintain racing whereas additionally staying concerned along with his household.

Because of the pandemic, Jimmie needed to shoot loads of the footage himself, driving to and from races with a GoPro digicam mounted in his truck. The collection additionally captures Johnson testing constructive for coronavirus and standing with driver Bubba Wallace and decrying racial injustice.

The docuseries is co-produced with DLP Media. Nascar offered 4K footage for the collection.