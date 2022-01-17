Nasser Al-Attiyah, the “Prince” of jogging and sneakers who won the Dakar Rally again and is excited about Messi in Qatar

Nasser Al-Attiyah with his classic celebration with the flag of his country (REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

He belongs to one of the richest families in Qatar, but Nasser Al-Attiyah He slept in a common mobile home at the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, where he achieved his fourth victory in the legendary race and is already one of the three most winners in the car category. Infobae closely followed this character who handles himself like one more and is one of those responsible for promoting sport in his country in which Lionel Messi will seek to win the World Cup and where Nasser confessed to this medium that he wants to have the Olympic Games, an event that he also knows a lot about since he was a medalist.

Nasser Bin Saleh Nasser Abdullah Al-Attiyah, better known as Nasser Al-Attiyah and in Dakarian parlance he earned the nickname “Prince of the Desert”. He came into the world on December 21, 1970. He always liked sports and when he turned 18 he started rallying, but for seven years he was unable to compete because the president of his country’s federation belonged to a rival family of the Al Attiyah and promoted other pilots. So he opted for clay pigeon shooting or skeet, which took him to the Olympic Games in Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000 (sixth place) and Athens 2004, where he narrowly missed out on a medal, which he lost in the tiebreaker.

But far from hanging up his helmet definitively, he returned for his great passion, which is motor racing, and in 2004 he resumed his campaign and reached the World Rally and in 2006 won the Production championship, which was the second division. He repeated the title in 2014 and 2015, but at that point it was already a benchmark in the Dakar Rally where it also won the 2011 with Volkswagen and in 2015 with Mini.

In this edition, Nasser was always seen wearing sports pants, a sweater and sneakers. He spent all his time with the mechanics of the Belgian Overdrive team who serviced his Toyota Hilux, which had official support from Gazoo Racing, the sports division of the Japanese brand. He lived day to day in a very simple way and even used his mobile home to do by hand and with a fiberglass the complete route where he wrote his results.

Together with Kevin Benavides, the Argentine who won the Dakar Rally on motorcycles in 2021.

In one of those moments, with the kindness that characterizes him, he accepted the dialogue with Infobae. “I am quite happy to drive this car which did not present any problems, without any risk of breakage. We are leading and controlling the entire Dakar. And we are quite happy. I have three Dakar Rally, but I want to win another”, he said in the middle of the dispute of the 44th edition that ended this Friday.

Keep a pleasant memory of Argentina. “We miss running in your country because of the warmth of the people. I hope to return to Argentina again, but not only to run but also for its food. It’s great! There was this fantastic combination of an atmosphere of thousands of fans with their love of motorsports, hospitality and beautiful places.” He denied that he had bought an inn in Córdoba, but reveals that “it is a nice place to be, like others in Argentina.”

“In Qatar we achieved a unique transformation and it is a country where we have everything. And we are very happy to be able to have the largest number of important events such as Formula 1 (it debuted in 2021), this year the World Cup and we are going for more”, he affirms. What is your greatest ambition? “To have the Olympic Games and I believe that one day we will be able to achieve it“, answered.

The Olympic event is a world in which he did not keep the anecdote either and already being the winner of the Dakar Rally, he returned to fight for the long-awaited medal and in London 2012 where he got the bronze, also in clay pigeon shooting, in what was until then the third medal for his country in the competition.

Nasser with the Boca Juniors shirt that they gave him

Nasser is a first cousin of the emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Zani, whose fortune is estimated at $2.4 billion and who he is also the owner of Paris Saint-Germain, which this season enjoys the best footballer in the world. “It is very good for the whole club and we are happy to see Leo Messi at our club. It makes me very happy to be able to enjoy it in our house. At the end of the year we will see it in Qatar and that makes me very excited. With him Argentina is a candidate to win the World Cup”He comments on The flea.

The talk continues, but he clarifies that he must go to the pilots’ meeting. Infobae He accompanied him and on the way a group of photographers gave him one of the Boca Juniors alternative jerseys (number 14 with the name of Nicolás Capaldo, today a Red Bull Salzburg player in Austria). Although what drew attention and smiled because the main sponsor is the Qatari airline.

He kept walking and then he met Kevin Benavides, the Argentine who won in motorcycles in 2021 and was unable to retain his title because the engine of his KTM broke in the tenth of twelve stages. Then both went together to the meeting of pilots that is held outdoors, anyone can participate and is led by the director of the Dakar Rally, David Castera.

Al-Attiyah knew how to change the label that he put on the motorsport environment when he arrived. The “cute crazy”, the one with the “color note” because he is a sheikh of Qatar and I because of the prejudices that “he runs because he is a millionaire”. He trained as a pilot, his humility led him to learn from the best and his charisma earned him millions of followers around the planet.

The day to day that Al-Attiyah wrote in his mobile home, which was just like the others and without any frills.

He matured as a runner and in 2019 he got his third victory in the Dakar Rally that took place in Peru and that was the first with Toyota. He established himself as a competitor in the Cross Country Rally and understood that in this specialty the fastest does not always win and as it is a multi-day competition sometimes you have to take your foot off the accelerator. In this he showed his cards at the start of the race where he won the first and fourth stages and after the sixth he had taken 44 minutes from his immediate pursuer, the French Sebastien Loeb, nine times world rally champion.

In addition, he usually declares without a cassette. “You need to compete, not be at home from one Dakar to another”, it was the dart that he threw at Carlos Sainz in the press conference on the rest day, in response to criticism from the Spaniard who questioned how Nasser managed to avoid problems with the road map in the first stage, something that affected many. It should be clarified that the Matador in 2021 did not run because his team, Audi, finished building the electric car in the middle of the year and then they did tests for its development.

In the second week Al-Attiyah dedicated himself to regulating and taking care of the advantage he had and in this way he reached 19th in the last stage to achieve another victory. “We also dreamed of winning my Dakar number four. Especially because winning here in Saudi Arabia is like doing it in my home since we are very close (770 kilometers from Qatar). Also because I have many friends, “he tells this medium.

Nasser is married with two children and enjoys his family life very much, although he keeps a low profile with them and protects them from media exposure. In the distance they celebrated his victory that positions him as one of the three winningest runners in cars in the Dakar Rally behind Stephane Peterhansel (8) and now shares second place with the Finn Ari Vatanen (4).

The Qatari in action with the Toyota Hilux (EFE/Biel Aliño)



When this Friday he crossed the finish line in Jeddah he celebrated exultantly and was delirious for his victory. As usual, he proudly wore the flag of his country and showed it standing on the hood of his truck. He received a hug from his team and as always had a sense of humor: a person lost a 500 Riyals bill, the Saudi currency, Nasser grabbed it and asked whose it was and joked about keeping it if no one claimed it, but whoever had lost it turned up.

Infobae spoke with him again and stated that “he had won because he was the best”, a joking response, but it was because he capitalized on the good mechanical means and knew how to control the race beyond his advantage. And for the future he warns that “this year I will continue running in the Cross Country World Championship”, where he defends his fifth title and has already started off on the right foot, since this year the Dakar Rally is part of the ecumenical event. For now, he fulfilled his goal of winning his fourth Dakar Rally and that he had a special pleasure because it is the first one that he has achieved so close to home.

