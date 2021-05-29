Natalia Dyer (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Natalia Dyer (Actress) Peak, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Natalia Dyer is a British actress. She is famend for her lead position as Nancy Wheeler within the Netflix science-fiction-horror sequence Stranger Issues within the yr 2016. She additionally starred in movies like After Darkness (2019) and Mountain Relaxation (2018). In 2018, Natalia additionally received Display Actors Guild Awards for Stranger Issues within the class of Remarkable Efficiency by means of an Ensemble in a Drama Sequence.

Natalia Dyer was once born on January 13, 1995 in Nashville, Tennesse, United States. His father’s title is Allen Miles Dyer, who makes a speciality of medical engineering, and his mom’s title is Karen Dyer Younger, an workout physiologist and health instructor. She were given a more youthful sister named Virginia Dyer.

Natalia did her education on the acting arts Prime College Nashville College of the Arts. Later she moved to New York and enrolled at NYU in 2013, as a scholar on the Gallatin College of Individualized Find out about.

Bio

Actual Title Natalia Danielle Dyer Nickname Natty Career Actress and Type Date of Beginning January 13, 1995 Age (as in 2021) 26 Years Beginning Position Nashville, Tennessee, USA Nationality American House The town Nashville, Tennessee, USA Circle of relatives Mom : Karen Dyer Younger

Father : Allen Miles Dyer

Sister : Virginia Dyer



Brother : No longer To be had

Husband : No longer To be had Faith Christain Cope with Los Angeles, California, USA

Profession

Dyer’s first starring position was once a Clarissa Granger in Hannah Montana: The Film in 2009. In 2011, she starred in The Greening of Whitney Brown. And in 2013, she seemed in Don’t Let Me Cross as Banshee. Dyer went directly to play within the indie movie I Imagine in Unicorns, which premiered in 2014 at SXSW.

In 2019, she carried out the main position within the film Sure, God, Sure as Alice. She served in more than a few movies like Lengthy Nights Quick Mornings (2016) as Marie, Mountain Relaxation (2018) as Clara, After Darkness (2018) as Clara Attractiveness, The Nearest Human Being (2019) as Monique, and Tuscaloosa (2020) as Virginia.

Dyer were given selected as Nancy Wheeler for Netflix’s Stranger Issues in 2016. In 2019, Natalia took at the position of Coco in Netflix’s horror film Velvet Buzzsaw. Within the yr 2020, she has labored within the Netflix sequence name Issues Heard and Observed as Virginia.

Schooling Main points and Extra

College Prime College Nashville College of the Arts Faculty Gallatin College of Individualized Find out about Tutorial Qualification Graduate Debut Movie : Hannah Montana: The Film (2009)

Tv : Stranger Issues (2016) Awards Display Actors Guild Awards (2018)

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 5″ Toes Weight 52 Kg Determine Size 32-26-32 Eye Color Blue Hair Color Gentle Brown Spare time activities Swimming

Private Lifestyles

Natalia Dyer was once in a courting together with her Stranger Factor co-star Charlie Heaton from the yr 2016.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends Charlie Heaton

Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Internet Value No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Natalia Dyer

Natalia Dyer was once born and taken up in Nashville.

Dyer acted in numerous brief films like Too Sunny for Santa as Janie Ferguson, The Town at Night time as Adeline, Until Darkish as Lucy, and After Her as Hailey.

She has formed merchandise like Essie, Into The Gloss, Longchamp, Mabeline, Milk Bar, Midday by means of Noor, Salvatore Ferragamo, Sandro Paris, Shopbop, TAO Asian Bistro.

She has performed a track video named Wild Love within the yr 2018.

Natalia received the Display Actors Guild Awards for Remarkable Efficiency by means of an Ensemble- TV Drama for sequence Stranger Issues.

On the other hand, Natalia were given nominated two occasions in 2017 for Stranger Issues for Easiest Ensemble of the 12 months on the Gold Derby Awards and the Easiest Efficiency in a Virtual TV Sequence-Teenager actress on the Younger Artist Awards.

She featured at the entrance pages of FLAUN in March 2019 and Conflict Mag in January 2018.

Natalia represented on behalf of WME and One Leisure.

Natalia participated on the San Diego Comedian-Con within the yr 2017.

She owns a puppy canine, Ozzy.

If in case you have extra information about Natalia Dyer. Please remark beneath we can up to date inside of a hour.

Comparable