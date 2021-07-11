Natalia Zeta Biography/Wiki, Age, Peak, Profession, Footage & Extra

Natalia Zeta is a Spanish Actress and Model, she was once born on 29 December 1983 in Santander, Cantabria, Spain. Natalia is basically identified for acting in Films and Web Scenes and at the moment we Natalia Zeta Biography I’ll find out about regarding the actress’s Early Lifestyles, Career, Non-public Lifestyles, and lots of others.
Who’s Natalia Zeta? Early Lifestyles & Career
Born in Spain, Natalia died in 2006 at the age of 23 AV Business He started his career with the film studio ‘Stars and Stamps’. After this she moreover worked with other film studios as an actress and those film studios basically embrace Private Media and CL Group.
With the exception of film studios, Natalia has moreover performed in motion pictures with various well known actresses of the recreational industry and in those actresses Samia Duarte And Franceska Jaimes basically involved.
Natalia Zeta Biography/Wiki
|
Profile
|Identify
|Natalia Zeta
|Profession
|Actress & Model
|Nationality
|Spanish
|Ethnicity/Descent
|caucasian
|Years Lively
|2006 – 2013
|Internet Worth (approx.)
|$200K USD
|
Debut & Awards
|Debut
|In 2006 – As an Actress
|Awards
|None
|
Non-public Lifestyles
|Nick Identify / Level Identify
|Natalia Z
Natalia Recreation
|Born (Date of Supply)
|29 December 1983
|Age (as 2021)
|38 Years Earlier
|Birthplace
|Santander, Cantabria, Spain
|Gender
|Female
|Zodiac Sign
|Capricorn
|Native land
|Santander, Cantabria, Spain
|Spare time activities/Behavior/Interests
|Traveling, Shopping, Selfie Lover, Dog Lover, Internet Surfing
|Favorite Garments Producers
|Calvin Klein, LOUIS VUITTON, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi Strauss & Co.
|Favorite Gadgets
|Smartphone, DSLR Digital camera, Excellent Watch, DJI Mavic Drone
|Foods Conduct
|Non-Vegetarian
|faculty
|No longer Known
|School
|No longer Known
|Coaching Qualification / Degree
|No longer Known
|
Family, Courting, Boyfriend, and Affairs
|Mother
|No longer Known
|Father
|No longer Known
|Sister/Brother
|No longer Known
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Affair/Boyfriend
|No longer Known
|Husband/Spouse
|No longer Known
|Daughter/Son/Children
|No longer Known
|Relatives
|No longer Known
|Friends
|No longer Known
|
Body Measurements & Physically Appearances
|Best
|173 cm
1.73 m
5 toes 8 in
|Weight
|57 KG
125 lbs (pounds)
|Eye Color
|Brown
|Hair Color
|Brown
|Decide Size
|33C-26-34
|Robe Size
|38 (EU)
|Shoe (Toes) Size
|9
|Tattoos
|Positive
|Unique Choices
|Enticing Decide & Self assurance
|
Social Media
|No longer Known
|No longer Known
|No longer Known
|YouTube
|No longer Known
|Gmail ID / E-mail ID
|No longer Known