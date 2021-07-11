Natalia Zeta Biography/Wiki, Age, Peak, Profession, Footage & Extra

Natalia Zeta is a Spanish Actress and Model, she was once born on 29 December 1983 in Santander, Cantabria, Spain. Natalia is basically identified for acting in Films and Web Scenes and at the moment we Natalia Zeta Biography I’ll find out about regarding the actress’s Early Lifestyles, Career, Non-public Lifestyles, and lots of others.

Natalia Zeta

Who’s Natalia Zeta? Early Lifestyles & Career

Born in Spain, Natalia died in 2006 at the age of 23 AV Business He started his career with the film studio ‘Stars and Stamps’. After this she moreover worked with other film studios as an actress and those film studios basically embrace Private Media and CL Group.

With the exception of film studios, Natalia has moreover performed in motion pictures with various well known actresses of the recreational industry and in those actresses Samia Duarte And Franceska Jaimes basically involved.

Natalia Zeta Biography/Wiki

Profile
Identify Natalia Zeta
Profession Actress & Model
Nationality Spanish
Ethnicity/Descent caucasian
Years Lively 2006 – 2013
Internet Worth (approx.) $200K USD

Debut & Awards
Debut In 2006 – As an Actress
Awards None

Non-public Lifestyles
Nick Identify / Level Identify Natalia Z
Natalia Recreation
Born (Date of Supply) 29 December 1983
Age (as 2021) 38 Years Earlier
Birthplace Santander, Cantabria, Spain
Gender Female
Zodiac Sign Capricorn
Native land Santander, Cantabria, Spain
Spare time activities/Behavior/Interests Traveling, Shopping, Selfie Lover, Dog Lover, Internet Surfing
Favorite Garments Producers Calvin Klein, LOUIS VUITTON, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi Strauss & Co.
Favorite Gadgets Smartphone, DSLR Digital camera, Excellent Watch, DJI Mavic Drone
Foods Conduct Non-Vegetarian
faculty No longer Known
School No longer Known
Coaching Qualification / Degree No longer Known

Family, Courting, Boyfriend, and Affairs
Mother No longer Known
Father No longer Known
Sister/Brother No longer Known
Marital Status Unmarried
Affair/Boyfriend No longer Known
Husband/Spouse No longer Known
Daughter/Son/Children No longer Known
Relatives No longer Known
Friends No longer Known

Body Measurements & Physically Appearances
Best 173 cm
1.73 m
5 toes 8 in
Weight 57 KG
125 lbs (pounds)
Eye Color Brown
Hair Color Brown
Decide Size 33C-26-34
Robe Size 38 (EU)
Shoe (Toes) Size 9
Tattoos Positive
Unique Choices Enticing Decide & Self assurance

Social Media
Instagram No longer Known
Facebook No longer Known
Twitter No longer Known
YouTube No longer Known
Gmail ID / E-mail ID No longer Known

