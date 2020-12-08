Natalie Desselle-Reid Lifeless: ‘Madea’ Actor was 53

Actor Natalie Desselle-Reid, recognized for her roles in “Madea’s Massive Completely happy Household,” “Eve” and “B*A*P*S*,” died Monday on the age of 53.

Desselle-Reid’s supervisor, Dolores Robinson, confirmed the information on Twitter.

“Natalie Desselle the attractive gifted actress handed away this morning,” Robinson wrote. “Natalie was a vivid gentle. She was a tremendous actress and comedienne but additionally an superior mom & spouse.”

I had the pleasure of managing her profession.

The household of Desselle-Reid shared that the actor had been privately battling colon most cancers, in response to TMZ.

“It’s with extraordinarily heavy hearts that we share the lack of our stunning Natalie this morning,” reads an official assertion. “She was a vivid gentle on this world. A queen. A rare mom and spouse.”

Her Hollywood profession started in 1996 when she carried out a one-episode function in “Household Issues,” which was quickly adopted up by her 1997 look in “B*A*P*S.” Within the latter, she starred as Halle Berry’s sidekick, Mickey.

Her early profession additionally featured roles in “For Your Love” and “Constructed to Final.” She quickly discovered a starring TV function in “Eve,” taking part in the character of Janie Egins all through 66 episodes that aired between 2003 and 2006.

She’s additionally well-known for her function in Tyler Perry’s “Madea’s Massive Completely happy Household,” the place she performed Tammy.

Although her final appearing credit score got here in 2017 for a job within the collection “Ya Killin’ Me,” Desselle-Reid additionally labored as a producer for a brief known as “Barrier,” which is at present in post-production. Directed by Felipe Martinez, it follows a North Korean immigrant residing within the U.S. who works to avoid wasting sufficient cash to get her youngsters out of North Korea.

Desselle-Reid is survived by her husband, Leonard Reid, and three youngsters.