Natalie Hemby, Hit Writer and Highwoman, Signs Solo Deal With Fantasy

Natalie Hemby, probably the most well-liked and acclaimed songwriters in Nashville, has put her toe into the waters of being a recording and performing artist earlier than, notably as a member of the alt-country supergroup the Highwomen. However now she’s leaping in whole-heartedly, having inked a take care of the Fantasy label that may see a solo album popping out later this 12 months.

“It’s form of ironic,” Hemby tells Selection. “I’m a 43-year-old girl who’s signing her first report deal. In order that’s a fairly large deal. I don’t know if I’m loopy or if I’m simply fortunate — I believe perhaps somewhat little bit of each.”

Hemby is nominated for 2 Grammys in the mean time — one for “Crowded Desk,” a track she co-wrote and shared lead vocals on with the Highwomen, and “Bluebird,” a No. 1 nation hit she co-wrote for and with Miranda Lambert, which between them having her competing with herself for nation track of the 12 months. It’s not her first time at bat on the Staples Middle: Final 12 months, she received within the class of track written for visible media for “I’ll By no means Love Once more,” a track carried out by Girl Gaga in “A Star Is Born.”

Her chosen style? It’s not nation, per se, although that’s the place she’s had the best success as a songwriter. Her style is… Lilith Honest?

Says Hemby, “I’ve all the time wished to make, as a result of that is actually deep down who I’m, like — and I’ll simply unabashedly say it, simply because Sheryl is a extremely good buddy of mine now, which is unusual to me — a Sheryl Crow, Shawn Colvin, Paula Cole, Lilith Honest, 1997-sounding report. That’s kinda what I’ve been all the time eager to do.

“I’ve simply been fortunate in nation music as a result of I’m from Nashville and there’s a number of artists that I really like, and I might say most likely a number of artists that I’ve had success with have been somewhat bit extra outside-the-box thinkers as nicely. However no, I grew up on Lilith Honest and I grew up on Sheryl, Paula, Sarah McLachlan, Ok’s Selection — all the good ’90s ladies bands. Boy, that simply runs in my veins fairly deep. I simply haven’t had the chance to show it. So It’s superior to have the ability to take your previous influences and put ‘em to make use of and make them your personal sound, if you’ll.”

Hemby solely carried out a couple of reveals and TV appearances with the Highwomen (additionally together with her associates Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Maren Morris) earlier than the pandemic put a lid on that. But it surely did result in having an previous itch scratched.

“By the Highwomen I met with Adam Sensenbrenner with Mick Administration (who additionally manages Jon Batiste, amongst others), and I simply stated, ;Look, I’ve a really unconventional profession. You realize, every part has occurred for me a lot later in life, and form of in a backwards means. And I simply need a spot I will be the place it’s type of exterior the field kind considering.’ And he was like, ‘Nicely, why couldn’t you set this out on a report label?’ And I stated, if it was the fitting one, I suppose I may. As a result of I’m additionally very opinionated about what I would like at this level in my life, being 43 years previous.

“The excellent news is that I had a fairly deep nicely of songs to select from. And so Adam stated we must always speak to some labels, and the primary particular person he went to was Mark Williams, who was overseeing all of the Harmony artists and placing every artist on the proper place that they need to be. He had talked about Margi Cheske over at Fantasy, and she and I fully hit it off. I really like their roster over there, too. It’s very eclectic and simply all various kinds of artists, and some have been round for a very long time, and some are newer — like me. Or some have been round a very long time and they’re new!” she laughs.

This 12 months’s solo launch, which is being produced by her husband, Mike Wrucke, received’t be her first solo album. That was “Puxico,” an independently launched and little seen (besides by critics) 2017 launch that was conceived as extra of a concept-album soundtrack for a documentary about her grandmother’s small city than one thing she deliberate as a full-on entree into the world of formally tagging singer onto her singer-songwriter standing.

“This has all been form of a backwards approach to do it, however there’s been completely nothing typical about my musical profession. However I prefer it that means. I like having the ability to do what I wish to do on my phrases a lot better than being thrown into one thing the place it seems like I’m simply by the seat of my pants.”

As a songwriter, Hemby has had No. 1 hits not simply along with her frequent collaborator Lambert (additionally together with “Computerized” and “White Liar” along with the latest “Bluebird”) however with Little Massive City, Jon Pardi, Girl and Justin Moore. She’s additionally had songs lower by Crow, Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson, Dierks Bentley and Labrinth, amongst many others.

Though she doesn’t see her upcoming album as essentially a straight nation launch, that doesn’t imply that it received’t embrace tracks that she co-wrote with Lambert, Brothers Osborne and Little Massive City that have been not less than ostensibly being written on the time for these artists’ tasks. “I wrote them for them on the time,” Hemby says, “however I’m like, actually, they’re for me. I imply, they have been my sound.They have been form of my aesthetic, and it’s fairly apparent too everytime you hear it. I used to be like, ‘Rattling it, I’ve all the time beloved that track.’ It sounds extra like me than it did, say, Brothers Osborne per se. Individuals all the time say, ‘You have got years to write down your first report, and your second report, you solely have a couple of months.’ Nicely, I had a number of years to write down my second reply,” she laughs.

Hemby reveals that she practically signed a take care of Sony when she was in her early 20s, solely to have her champions on the label laid off earlier than she may put ink on the deal.

“I really feel like God generally hears the prayers of your youth,” she says. “I had all the time wished to be an artist and all the time wished a report deal and it simply didn’t work out for me again then — and I’m actually glad it didn’t. If I had been signed again then, I most likely would have been dropped into who is aware of the place I might’ve been now. That is my younger childhood dream coming true, lastly. And actually, I might not commerce 43-year-old me for 23-year-old me proper now.”