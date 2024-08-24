Natalie Nunn Net Worth 2024- Career, Husband, Age, Height, and …

Natalie Nunn burst onto the reality TV scene 2009 as a fiery and outspoken cast member on the fourth season of Oxygen’s “Bad Girls Club.” With her sharp tongue, no-nonsense attitude, and memorable catchphrase, “I run LA,” Natalie quickly became one of the show’s breakout stars.

In the years since, she has leveraged that initial fame into a successful career as a reality TV personality, appearing on numerous shows and even producing her series. Love or hate her, there’s no denying that Natalie Nunn knows how to command attention and stay relevant in the fickle world of reality television.

Who is Natalie Nunn?

Natalie Nunn was born on December 26, 1984, in Concord, California, in nearby Pleasanton. From a young age, she showed athletic talent, competing in track and field events. She attended Aragon High School in San Mateo, where she ran track and even participated in the 2002 Junior Olympics.

After high school, Natalie attended the University of Southern California. She was a defender on the USC Trojans women’s soccer team there. While her athletic abilities were impressive, Natalie’s larger-than-life personality would eventually catapult her to fame.

In 2009, at 24, Natalie was cast in the fourth season of “Bad Girls Club.” The show featured a group of self-proclaimed “bad girls” living together in a mansion, and Natalie’s aggressive attitude and memorable one-liners made her an instant standout.

Though she was removed from the house before the end of the season due to physical altercations with other cast members, Natalie had made her mark on reality TV.

Attribute Details Full Name Natalie Nunn Date of Birth December 26, 1984 Age (2024) 39 years old Birthplace Concord, California, USA Height 5’6″ (168 cm) Education University of Southern California Sports Track and Field, Soccer Famous for “Bad Girls Club” (2009)

Personal Life and Relationships

Natalie’s love life has been a frequent topic of discussion throughout her time in the spotlight. From 2003 to 2009, she dated actor and singer Olamide Faison. However, her most significant relationship began in 2011 when she met professional football player Jacob Payne.

Natalie and Jacob’s whirlwind romance moved quickly. They started dating in October 2011, and by April 2012, Jacob had proposed during a vacation in Jamaica. The couple tied the knot on May 5, 2012, in a ceremony featured on the reality show “Bridezillas.”

Like many aspects of Natalie’s life, her marriage has played out on reality TV. The couple appeared together on “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” in 2015, where they worked through relationship issues in front of the cameras. Despite the challenges of a public relationship, Natalie and Jacob have remained together.

In 2017, Natalie and Jacob welcomed their first child, a daughter named Journey Ruth Payne. Natalie has been open about her struggles with fertility, revealing that she suffered a miscarriage in 2015 before successfully carrying Journey to term.

Becoming a mother has been a transformative experience for Natalie, and she often shares glimpses of her family life on social media.

Professional Career and TV Appearances

While “Bad Girls Club” put Natalie on the map, it was far from her only reality TV venture. Here’s a rundown of some of her most notable appearances:

“Love Games: Bad Girls Need Love Too” (2011): Natalie competed on this dating show spin-off and finished as the runner-up.

“Tanisha Gets Married” (2012) – She appeared as a bridesmaid in fellow “Bad Girls Club” alum Tanisha Thomas’s wedding special.

“Bad Girls All-Star Battle” (2013) – Natalie competed on this competition show featuring former “Bad Girls Club” cast members.

“Celebrity Big Brother” (2018) – She appeared on the 22nd season of the UK version of the show, though she was the first housemate evicted.

“Baddies” (2021-present) – Natalie serves as both an executive producer and central cast member on this Zeus Network series, which reunites various “Bad Girls Club” alums.

In addition to these shows, Natalie has made guest appearances on numerous other reality and talk shows over the years. She’s also dabbled in hosting, with her own short-lived show, “The Tea Party with Natalie Nunn,” in 2012.

Year Show/Project Role/Contribution 2009 “Bad Girls Club” Cast Member (Season 4) 2011 “Love Games: Bad Girls Need Love Too” Contestant (Runner-up) 2012 “Tanisha Gets Married” Bridesmaid 2012 “The Tea Party with Natalie Nunn” Host 2013 “Bad Girls All-Star Battle” Contestant 2015 “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” Cast Member 2018 “Celebrity Big Brother” (UK) Cast Member (First Evicted) 2021-present “Baddies” Executive Producer & Main Cast Member

Age and Physique

As of 2024, Natalie Nunn is 39 years old. She has been known for her fit physique and glamorous appearance throughout her career. Standing 5’6″ (168 cm) tall, Natalie has always taken pride in her looks and often shares workout and beauty tips with her followers.

Natalie’s approach to fitness has evolved over the years, especially after becoming a mother. She’s been open about her postpartum fitness journey, sharing her struggles and triumphs with her fans. Her commitment to maintaining her physique is evident in her social media posts, which often feature workout videos and bikini photos.

Net Worth and Salary

As of 2024, Natalie Nunn’s net worth is around $3 million. This wealth comes from various sources, including her numerous reality TV appearances, social media sponsorships, and business ventures.

While exact salary figures for her TV appearances aren’t publicly available, it’s known that reality TV stars can earn anywhere from a few thousand to tens of thousands of dollars per episode, depending on their popularity and the show’s budget.

As both a cast member and executive producer on “Baddies,” it’s likely that Natalie earns a significant income from this venture. In addition to her TV work, Natalie has leveraged her fame into other money-making opportunities.

She has a solid social media presence, particularly on Instagram, with over 620,000 followers. This allows her to earn money through sponsored posts and brand partnerships.

Attribute Details Estimated Net Worth (2024) $3 million Main Income Sources Reality TV appearances, Social Media Sponsorships, Executive Producer Role Notable Properties Home in Los Angeles

Company Details and Investments

While Natalie is primarily known for her work in front of the camera, she has also ventured into the business world. As mentioned, she serves as an executive producer on “Baddies,” giving her a stake in the show’s success beyond just her on-screen role.

Natalie has also dabbled in the beauty and fashion industries. She has promoted various products on her social media channels, though it’s unclear if she has her product lines or is simply a brand ambassador for these items.

As for real estate investments, there isn’t much public information available. However, it’s known that Natalie and her husband, Jacob, own a home in Los Angeles, where they live with their daughter.

Conclusion

From her explosive debut on “Bad Girls Club” to her current role as a reality TV producer and star, Natalie Nunn has proven to be a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. Her unapologetic attitude and knack for drama have kept her relevant for over a decade in a notoriously fickle business.

While her aggressive style may not be for everyone, there’s no denying Natalie’s hustle and determination. She’s parlayed her initial 15 minutes of fame into a lasting career, branching out from being a reality TV personality to becoming a producer and entrepreneur.

As she approaches her 40s, Natalie seems to have found a balance between her public persona and her life as a wife and mother. Whether she’s stirring up drama on “Baddies” or sharing sweet family moments on Instagram, one thing is clear: Natalie Nunn is still very much running things in LA and beyond.