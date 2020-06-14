Natalie Portman: 11 Fascinating Facts About The Star Wars And Marvel Actress

Natalie Portman Returned To Marvel Thanks To Taika Waititi

Whereas Natalie Portman’s relationship with Marvel was seemingly fraught with difficulties, it got here as a pleasant shock to many MCU followers to study that she would return to play Jane Foster within the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. The third Thor sequel is not going to solely function the well-known actress, however have her taking part in a distinguished position as Feminine Thor. It was an enormous get for author/director Taika Waititi, and through a current interview, he defined how he bought Portman again within the MCU. Because it seems, it wasn’t actually that troublesome. As he put it, at the very least, he got here as much as Portman and he requested if she’d be all in favour of returning however “doing one thing actually totally different.” Seems, she was within the recent chance of doing one thing distinctive, and hopefully enjoyable, as Jane Foster.