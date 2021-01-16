Natalie Wood Drowning Case: L.A. County Sheriff Asked to Open Inquiry

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division (L.A.S.D.) is being petitioned to open an inquiry into the 1981 drowning case of Natalie Wood, as an upcoming ebook claims that there was a cover-up of the circumstances associated to her demise.

The creator of the ebook has taken authorized motion to get hold of confidential sheriff data, which he stated the division to date has refused to share.

Creator Samuel A. Perroni, a retired federal prosecutor and Arkansas trial lawyer, introduced the petition Thursday in L.A. Superior Courtroom in opposition to the L.A.S.D. and Sheriff Alex Villanueva, in search of the decide’s order directing that the knowledge be turned over.

“By means of his work, [Perroni] seeks to inform the general public in regards to the circumstances of Ms. Wood’s demise,” the petition reads. “Regrettably, respondents have met the petitioner’s requests for data with obstruction and delay.”

The brand new petition requests entry to copies of the L.A.S.D’s laptop program data, together with information on Wood’s demise, in addition to data obtained by creator Suzanne Finstad for her ebook “Natalie Wood: The Full Biography.”

Final October, Perroni sought details about the division’s investigation by way of the California Public Information Act for his ebook “Cowl-Up.” In accordance to its web site, the upcoming ebook seeks to expose “the corrupt motives that influenced the end result of the unique investigation” of Wood’s demise.

Wood was first reported lacking on Nov. 29, 1981, throughout a weekend boat journey to Catalina Island on husband Robert Wagner’s yacht. Her physique was discovered within the water the subsequent day, and following a two-week investigation, her demise, at age 43, was dominated a drowning accident.

In 2012, the L.A. County coroner’s officer, nonetheless, amended the demise certificates, altering the way of demise from an unintentional drowning to “drowning and different undetermined elements.”