Natalija Yefimkina Enters the Secret World of Russia’s Man-Caves

Inspiration can strike at any time, however for first-time director Natalija Yefimkina it got here from an unlikely supply. “In the storage, I discovered every little thing,” says the 37-year-old, a Russian-speaking Ukrainian now primarily based in Germany. Offered in IDFA’s Finest of Fests strand, following its debut at the Berlin Movie Pageant and more moderen AFM screening, her movie “Storage Folks” appears at the other ways by which Russian folks use their storage areas for private expression.

The thought to make a movie about such an esoteric topic got here to her whereas working as a crew member on a function movie shot in Russia. Though she has by no means been to movie faculty, Yefimkina has labored on many TV and movie units since the age of 19, and a function shoot in the Kolar peninsular space noticed her taking cost of the extras. Exploring the native eco-system, she realized that every little thing she wanted—props, gear and extra—might be present in somebody’s storage, and so she struck upon the concept of making a movie about the unusual goings-on she started to see there. “Garages are the image of each Russian metropolis,” she says.

Simply days earlier than she received the last piece of funding to allow the first shoot to happen, Yefimkina found she was pregnant, so when she went to make the film, she was breastfeeding in between takes and using her grandmother as her babysitter. Extra problems had been to observe. Over the course of the manufacturing, her cameraman suffered a critical harm, suspending one of the shoots, and Yefimkina needed to fireplace two editors after a frank trade of views. “I didn’t notice that I used to be a perfectionist earlier than,” she says. “However at this second, I understood that if I believed I might make the movie higher, I ought to attempt to do it. Nobody trusted me as a result of I’m a lady, and I’m a first-time director—everybody stated, ‘You simply don’t know what you need, as a result of it’s already adequate.’ So it was variety of exhausting.”

Yefimkina spent 4 years filming, incomes her topics’ belief with tales about her Ukrainian and Russian background (her father is Russian), and her bonhomie is clear in the endearing method she interacts along with her topics. “It’s how I strategy folks,” she says. “I strive to not choose them and to understand them. [For some] the storage is an area for leisure, however for me, what was most fascinating was they had been a spot for goals.”

On her travels, she finds garages being put to every kind of makes use of: a house for chickens, a spot for band rehearsals, a studio for a priest to carve non secular icons, someplace to deal with a set of navy paraphernalia…. Photos of President Putin are hanging on partitions, even in the outskirts of a Russian mining city, but the garages are additionally a spot of freedom, the place these folks—largely males—could be themselves. “It’s nearly solely males,” says Yefimkina, “as a result of it’s a spot you are able to do every little thing [you want], the place you could be loud, the place you may pull issues aside, and you’ll’t do that soiled stuff at dwelling. Typically you see girls, nevertheless it’s often the spouse. After all, in the band [in the film], you see a lady, however basically, it’s a person’s world, which pursuits me.”

As well as, she additionally noticed these characters as a approach to demystify Russian society: “I wished to inform the story of Russia from the viewpoint of the folks with the least. I wished to indicate how folks adapt, preserve their humor and survive, regardless of how troublesome life could be.”

The rapturous worldwide reception to the documentary has been proof that her unique instincts had been right. She’s now able to go once more, and this time, with some growing funds from the Federal State of Germany, she needs to place German society below the microscope. Like “Storage Folks,” it can forged its web huge. “I wish to work with rather a lot of protagonists,” she says. “I’m not interested by particular person tales. For me, the German movie can also be about the longing of society, the seek for sense in society, so it’s not a narrative mounted to 1 hero. Now I’ve to seek out the protagonists that I need to shoot, [and] the frequent language. Filmmaking is rather a lot of trial and error.”