Natasha Bharadwaj (Actress) Peak, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Natasha Bharadwaj (Actress) Peak, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Natasha Bharadwaj is an Indian tv actress. She is most famed for enjoying function of Diya Parekh in Amazon High’s internet collection Mumbai Diaries 26/11. She has additionally seemed within the tv display India’s Subsequent Superstars and MX Participant’s internet collection Pawan and Pooja.

Delivery & Circle of relatives

Natasha Bharadwaj used to be born in 1997 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Her mom’s title is Rachna Bharadwaj, is a lecturer and physician. She did her training from Mumbai based totally Gokuldham Top College and graduated from Jai Hind School. She has finished masters in Bharatanatyam. Natasha studied French on the Alliance française de Bombay.

Bio

Actual Title Natasha Bharadwaj Occupation Actress Date of Delivery 1998 Age (as in 2021) 23 Years Delivery Position Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian House The city Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Circle of relatives Mom : Dr. Rachna Bharadwaj

Father : No longer To be had

Sister : No longer To be had

Brother : No longer To be had

Husband : No longer To be had Faith Hinduism Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Profession

Natasha began her occupation as a style. She used to be a 2015 winner of Bombay Occasions Blank and Transparent Recent Face. She additionally participated within the earlier version of this festival by which she used to be the primary runner-up. Natasha used to be some of the finalist of good looks competition Leave out Diva 2016 and received the name of Yamaha Fascino Leave out Proficient. Later she additionally participated in Leave out India-Universe.

Natasha started her tv occupation as a contestant within the truth tv program India’s Subsequent Superstars within the yr 2018. She were given featured within the MX Participant authentic drama, romance collection Pawan and Pooja, performed the main function of younger Pooja Maheshwari within the yr 2020. She starred within the Amazon Unique drama collection Mumbai Diaries 26/11 as Diya Parekh.

Schooling Main points and Extra

Bodily Stats and Extra

Peak 5′ 7″ Ft Weight 59 Kg Determine Dimension 34-26-34 Eye Color Brown Hair Color Darkish Brown Spare time activities Yoga, Swimming and Dancing

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends No longer To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Internet Value No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Natasha Bharadwaj

Natasha Bharadwaj used to be born and taken up in Mumbai.

In 2016, she nominated for the Princess Campus.

Natasha has seemed in cartoon movies of FilterCopy.

Natasha is professional in western dance bureaucracy like Recent, Hip-Hop, and Abdominal dance.

She is an athlete who holds a brown karate belt.

She is a health enthusiastic.

In case you have extra information about Natasha Bharadwaj. Please remark underneath we will be able to up to date inside of a hour.

